Rehema Stephens, a former professional basketball player for the Sacramento Monarchs, has been recommended to become the next head girls basketball coach at Mountain Pointe.
The Tempe Union High School District governing board is expected to vote on Stephens’ hire during one of its upcoming meetings.
“Rehema’s passion for the game, coupled with her amazing background at the collegiate and professional levels, are the perfect fit for our Mountain Pointe program,” Mountain Pointe Principal Tomika Banks said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our Pride family this fall.”
Stephens played her high school basketball at Oakland Technical High School in California, where she was named first-team all-state in 1985, 1987 and 1988. During the 1986-87 season, she was named a third-team All-Parade All-American. She won a gold medal at the 1987 USA Olympic Sports Festival and in 1991, won bronze as part of the Jones Cup Team.
She went on to play basketball at the University of Colorado for one season before transferring to UCLA. It was there she became the fastest Bruin to reach 1,000 career points and still stands as the third all-time leading scorer in UCLA women’s basketball history.
She then played professional basketball in Australia and Greece before joining the American Basketball League. She finished her professional career as a member of the Sacramento Monarchs organization in the WNBA. The Monarchs last season of existence was in 2009.
Stephens takes over the Mountain Pointe program for Donnis Henry, who served in an interim role last season after former coach Justin Hager was terminated in September after an investigation found him behind an anonymous email address that leaked game strategy to opponents of the Pride football and boys basketball programs dating back to 2017.
Henry led the Pride to a 16-8 record and an appearance in the 6A Conference tournament.
“Coach Stephen’s skillset, enthusiasm and passion for helping students succeed will have a major impact on our team and student body,” Mountain Pointe Athletic Director Aaron Frana said. “This is such a positive move for us as a campus.”
