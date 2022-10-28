Desert Vista looked to spoil Brophy Prep’s homecoming and senior night by picking up a win on the road. Unfortunately for the Thunder, they would end up on the wrong end of a 33-26 defeat.
Both teams entered the game with a record of 1-6 and fighting to salvage their season. The first quarter saw the offense sputter for the Thunder while Brophy managed to string together a couple drives ending in field goals.
Following the second field goal, Brophy forced a turnover on the following kickoff, setting itself up nicely with a drive deep in Thunder territory. The Broncos used the field position to their advantage, taking a 13-0 lea.
After falling down by 13, the Thunder offense would finally strike when senior athlete Michael Allison scored from 50 yards out.
“The offense is really waking up and we are starting to do what we need to do,” Allison said.
Brophy wasted little time answering Desert Vista’s score. Quarterback Charlie McGinnis capitalized on a 65-yard touchdown pass to once again extend the lead.
Both offenses sputtered throughout the rest of the first half. But in the final two quarters, Desert Vista had a strong showing.
Allison scored again on a 5-yard touchdown run. Brophy, however, answered.
Early in the fourth, Desert Vista quarterback Braxton Thomas connected with wideout Traven Vigenser for a touchdown. All the Thunder needed was a stop to give its offense a chance with over 10 minutes remaining.
However, they didn’t get it.
Brophy scored once more and even though the Thunder answered with a pass from Thomas to Allison, the onside kick attempt was unsuccessful.
Despite the outcome and falling to a 1-7 record, Desert Vist coach Nate Gill said he saw some good out of his team Friday night.
“I am extremely proud of my team,” Gill said. “We’re getting better week after week and the guys still show up every day upbeat and that’s what it's about to me.”
The loss makes Desert Vista’s playoff chances even slimmer than they were entering the Week 8 matchup against Brophy. Yet, Thomas hopes the team can finish strong in the final two weeks of the season and, at the very least, give themselves a chance at postseason play.
“We will definitely go out with a bang for the last two games,” Thomas said. “Hopefully we can just win two and see how the playoffs shake out and if that would give us a chance.”
Desert Vista’s offense has had a turnaround from the beginning of the season. They went from scoring few points in the first few games of the season to over 25 points per game in three out of the last four.
Much of the success Friday against Brophy came from Thomas and Allison, who scored three times and had well over 150 all-purpose yards for the Thunder.
Thomas was sharp with two passing touchdowns and made key third and fourth-down conversions.
“One thing is for sure, we can count on those guys to be their best on the big stage,” Gill said. “Their play tonight is no surprise to me. That is who they are all week, they come out every day and put their best foot forward.”
The Thunder will look to salvage what is left of their season after the loss to Brophy as they finish out the year with two home games against the Cesar Chavez Champions and the Desert Ridge Jaguars to close out the year.
