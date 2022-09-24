After three long weeks, first-year Desert Vista coach Nate Gill finally tasted victory Friday night as the Thunder cruised to a 34-9 win over Verrado.
The win also marked the first win for Desert Vista this season. And it came at the best time.
“It seems like it took forever, we had three opportunities prior and couldn’t get it done, but we came out prepared today and finally got that win,” Gill said.
The Thunder offense managed to find a rhythm and put several points on the board for the first time this season. But they started slow.
Verrado struck first thanks to a 29-yard screen pass to running back Julian Virgen. It was a gut punch to the Thunder defense, but they responded with two first-quarter interceptions by cornerback Jacob Carter.
That gave Desert Vista momentum.
After Carter’s second interception of the game, Desert Vista running back Michael Allison scampered through the offensive line for a 1-yard touchdown, his first of the game.
Allison dominated the running game and added two more touchdowns on the night. It motivated the defense, something senior linebacker Antonio Delgado was happy to see after three rough weeks prior.
“I love seeing my guys on offense do a great job and making big plays, Michael had a great game. This was his first game playing as a real running back,” Delgado said.
After the scoring parade in the first half it was up to the defense to keep the lead for the Thunder.
After giving up the first-quarter touchdown Desert Vista shut down the Verrado offense. Along with the two interceptions the defense managed to sack Vipers quarterback Erick Santiago three times.
“On defense we played great, we even had some back ups get in and they got to really experience Friday night lights, which puts a smile on everybody’s face,” Delgado said.
The win gives Desert Vista momentum heading into a showdown with rival Mountain Pointe in the annual Ahwatukee Bowl. A game that has been circled for Gill.
“I think it's going to be great for our kids’ confidence for one," Gill said. "Winning is contagious, everybody wants to continue to get it done and figure out how to do so and that's put together a full four quarters, a full 48 minutes. Just build off of that and go and try to get this next one."
“I feel like the energy, especially having the first win of the season, the energy is going to be really high going into this next week especially going into the Ahwatukee Bowl, a Thursday night game,” Delgado added.
