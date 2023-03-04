Desert Vista’s girls’ basketball team couldn’t help but turn and smile to each other on the floor with every made basket.
All season long the Thunder girls were the favorite to win the inaugural Open Division girls’ state championship, due in large part to the addition of freshman guard Jerzy Robinson – the top-ranked player in the nation in the 2026 class – and junior guard Shay Ijiwoye, who is being pursued by major college programs.
Saturday, though, the expectations set upon the Thunder from the start came to fruition – and in convincing fashion.
Top-ranked Desert Vista simply ran away from Millennium, dominating in all facets of the game to win the Open Division state title, 63-37.
“That’s our main thing right now, I said, ‘Have fun, go play basketball and do what we do,’” Desert Vista coach Dave Williams said. “If we lose like that, then we lost. It is what it is. But play the way we play.”
Desert Vista wins the first-ever Open Division Girls’ State Championship.Thunder were dominant in their 63-37 victory over Millennium. pic.twitter.com/acrXFZNCyQ— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) March 5, 2023
Desert Vista only let Millennium hang around for a quarter.
The Thunder were finding ways to break through the Tigers’ lengthy wings and guards on defense. Millennium caused fits initially for Desert Vista, which aims to out-run teams out of the gym with its speed in the transition game.
But Millennium hung in tough and trailed by just two points after the first eight minutes. Then Desert Vista found a rhythm.
Robinson caught fire and began to dominate, much like she has all season. Sophomore guards Dylan Swindle and Michaela Fairwell joined her, knocking down big 3-pointers and finding space under the basket for easy layups.
Ijiwoye was the facilitator for the Thunder’s offensive onslaught in the final three quarters of play. Desert Vista outscored Millennium 19-10 in the second and 26-8 in the third, putting the game well out of reach by the fourth quarter.
“We were a little nervous as you can tell,” Robinson said. “We were jittery. It’s a big facility, a bigger court. Once we calmed down, we were able to play Desert Vista basketball and we took off.
“It’s surreal. It’s amazing.”
Leading 60-32 with just over 3 minutes to play, Williams pulled his starters. They received a standing ovation from fans inside the ‘Madhouse on McDowell.’
Desert Vista’s starters coming off the floor leading 60-32 with 3 minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/4WBVve0gb4— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) March 4, 2023
But even as they were done with their season early, the five starters – Robinson, Ijiwoye, Swindle, Fairwell and junior guard Eanae Dagons – continued to cheer on and at times, coach, their teammates.
Swindle said that’s simply how this year’s team was wires. They’re a close bunch that supports one another no matter who is on the floor. That’s what helped lead to their success.
“This team is like a sisterhood,” Swindle said. “We just love each other so much through thick and thin from the start of the season to the end.
“We played as a team. We were passing the ball to each other, we knew who was on and who was off. We had our binoculars on all game.”
Part of Desert Vista’s game plan was to limit Millennium junior guard Elli Guiney, who took over in the Tigers’ win over Seton Catholic in the semifinals.
Williams said he knew Guiney was going to get looks at the basket, that’s simply what good players do. But he was happy with his team’s effort despite her 15 points and 6 rebounds.
“We knew she could get 15 or 20, we knew that,” Williams said. “But we wouldn’t let the rest of them get 15 or 20. She’s a hell of a basketball player. But these girls are relentless, they don’t give up and they do what I ask them to do.”
Robinson led Desert Vista with 21 points and 9 rebounds. She scoffed at the thought of being one rebound short of a double-double. Swindle added 16 of her own points while Fairwell had 10 and Ijiwoye 9.
Desert Vista’s roster is young with just two seniors. That opens the door for a potential dynasty in Ahwatukee, something the players and Williams have already thought about.
Should everyone return as expected, Williams knows he has something special on his hands. But he isn’t setting the expectation of winning a state championship on them right away.
In his mind, harboring the culture that’s been created is the most important. Wins will come with that.
“I’m hoping we can keep this going,” Williams said. “We don’t have to win back-to-back championships, but I do want the culture that we developed to stay afloat. Keep working, keep having fun, keep talking to each other, be the best of friends on the court and off the court.”
