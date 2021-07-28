Amier Boyd’s first season as the starting quarterback allowed him to flash his athletic ability.
The soon-to-be senior transferred from South Mountain after a coaching change and chose Mountain Pointe after a family member began teaching at the school. That allowed him to become immediately eligible and avoid sitting for half the season — a rule put in place by the Arizona Interscholastic Association when a player transfers.
Despite the Pride’s 1-7 finish to the COVID-impacted season, Boyd found his niche. Even under center, he proved he had the speed and overall athleticism to line up anywhere on the field. That, alone, has helped his confidence.
“My confidence has shot through the roof,” Boyd said. “Everything I do I put 100 percent effort into. I’ve proven to myself that I can do anything on the field.”
Boyd made the move to wideout and defensive back this season for the Pride. Chris Arviso, a junior who also transferred from South Mountain, now takes over as the Pride’s starting quarterback.
The transition was made shortly after the 2020 season, in which the Pride knocked off rival Desert Vista behind the legs of Boyd and arm of Arviso. Boyd adds a new dimension of speed to a receiving core that already featured the likes of Jordan Huff, Terryon Rowe and Isaiah Ice-Robinson.
Now with Boyd everywhere on the field, head coach Eric Lauer and Arviso believe the offense can reach a new level.
“I feel like this is good for both of us,” Arviso said. “Me and Amier, we have chemistry. I know where he is going to be, and I know I can trust him to make a play. I expect him to make some big plays for us this year.”
Mountain Pointe tweaked its offense throughout the spring with the position changes. By the time summer started and the team began competing in seven-on-seven tournaments, they had, for the most part, mastered it. The Pride’s identity won’t change from year’s past. They still aim to be physical up front and run the ball.
However, the improvement this offseason in their wideouts — Boyd included — and Arviso allows them to spread the ball around. Mountain Pointe’s speed alone will require teams to keep safeties over the top to not let a go-route turn into a momentum-changing touchdown.
For Boyd on a personal level, the position change has resulted in an uptick in his recruitment. Even before Mountain Pointe began to play other teams in the summer, Boyd’s talent showed. And he’s eager to show it even more once pads come on in August.
“My athletic ability will show throughout the entire game and on both sides of the ball,” Boyd said. “It won’t just be at quarterback anymore. On defense, on offense, people are going to see what I can do and how I perform all over the field.”
Boyd picked up his first offer from Arizona Christian on May 13. The same day, he was offered by Lake Forest College in Illinois, a program that has had success recruiting the Valley under head coach Jim Catanzaro.
Boyd traveled to Dallas to compete at Southern Methodist University’s camp and four days later received his first Division I offer from Northern Arizona. In late June, he was invited for a private workout at UCLA.
“It feels great knowing the coaches are watching me,” Boyd said. “And seeing them, it makes me go harder. A lot harder.”
Mountain Pointe players enter the 2021 season with a chip on their shoulders. They want to bring the program back to its status as one of the best in the state. They have bought in to Lauer’s “Embrace the Chase” culture he established when he returned last year to the school, he helped coach to a state championship in 2013 under Norris Vaughan.
Having an offseason has helped in them take strides to achieving that goal.
Last year at this time, Mountain Pointe and other Tempe Union schools were unable to play catch with a football, let alone workout in the weight room. This offseason provided the team with the ability to bond and become closer together, an opportunity missed due to the pandemic in 2020.
“We’ve come together as a family this year,” Boyd said. “We are starting to care for each other more, love each other more, just starting to trust each other more. And it helps we can actually throw the ball.”
Mountain Pointe, like other teams, is continuing its preparation for the start of the season on Sept. 3. The players hope to make a statement right out of the gate when they make the short drive to Corona del Sol, a team that beat them 45-9 last season.
Boyd, like his teammates, knows that game is the first step to earning respect in their region and conference. Overall, they feel they are ready to compete at a higher level than what was seen the last two years with the Pride program.
“We have been grinding this offseason,” Boyd said. “We are going to go out and give it 100 percent every play. We are all in this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.