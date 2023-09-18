Desert Vista swim reloaded with talent

Desert Vista’s swim program felt it missed out on an opportunity last season when the girls placed third at the state meet and the boys second.
There were events they felt a better start could’ve changed the outcome, but it didn’t go their way resulting in the narrow defeat. Those finishes, however, came behind one of the most dominant programs in the history of high school swim in Arizona in Chaparral.
Both Desert Vista teams lost key swimmers, but like every other year, the Thunder have reloaded. Now they’re ready to chase down the champions and potentially hoist the program’s first state championship since 2021 (boys) and 2016 (girls).
“We’ll be shooting for first,” Head Coach Bowen Johnson said. “It’s what the school, this program and this community expects. Just like Horizon and other schools in Scottsdale, we have great clubs in the area. So, we can reload and be ready to go.”
Johnson takes over the program after assuming an assistant coach role last season under Stacey Gibson.
He was presented with the opportunity to lead both teams during the off-season, and he couldn’t deny it. He’s kept many of the same philosophies the program has had for several years as the foundation. It’s a blue-collar type of program that requires hard work and dedication from its swimmers.
That comes in the form of 5 a.m. practices every day at Nozomi Pool just over the I-10 freeway off Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard. Despite the early morning wake up calls, the swimmers are bought in to what the program has set out to achieve since its inception 27 years ago.
Johnson said that’s what allows the team to be successful year in and year out. It already has a strong foundation, but swimmers are eager to build on it every season.
“Shawn O’Connell, Stacey Gibson and Steve Schaffer before O’Connell, they set the foundation,” Johnson said. “I just want to grow upon the history of the program. That’s my goal as a new coach. Just continue growing upon what is already established.”
Desert Vista lost its entire top relay team on the boys’ side last year. Seniors Ryne Davenport, Tres Mungia and Caleb Stanley, along with freshman Jason Sugihara, captured gold in the 200-yard medley relay last fall. Each swimmer also went on to perform well in their respective individual events.
But graduation took the top three out of the program. Sugihara, who is a sophomore this year, left the program to focus on his club, according to Johnson.
The loss of swimmers of that caliber would be detrimental for most programs across the state. But Desert Vista managed to replace them with swimmers Johnson believes will be at the same level this season.
Markus Quillinan is one of those swimmers. He’s one of just two seniors on the team this season for the boys. It comes with more responsibility, as he has several younger swimmers looking up to him.
“We have a lot of oncoming freshmen and some improvements in the higher-level guys,” Quillinan said. “We have a lot less seniors but a lot more juniors and sophomores. I definitely have more responsibility. But it’s good to take on a leadership role.”
Quillinan competes in the 200 and 500 freestyle. He said he’s seen vast improvement in himself this off-season swimming at the club level.
He believes he will be able to carry on Desert Vista’s legacy of having seniors place high on the leaderboards this season. But he knows there are others around him that will impress as well.
Quillinan is expecting big things from sophomore Joe Luken, the younger brother of Jack Luken, who is now swimming at the University of Michigan, and Clare Luken, a senior leader for the Thunder. Being the last Luken to come through the Desert Vista program has some pressure to it, especially given the success of his siblings.
But Quillinan is confident in his ability. So is his sister.
“He’s growing right now,” Clare said. “He’s the last one. He might get up there this year.”
Like Joseph, Clare had to follow in the footsteps of Jack, one of the top swimmers in the state during his time with the Thunder. But she’s quickly been able to carve her own legacy into the program.
She finished second in the girls’ 200 and 100 free last season. She was also part of the Desert Vista 200 free relay team that places second in the finals. As a sophomore she won the 200 free and was part of the relay team that captured gold in the 400 free.
Like Quillinan, Clare is excited for the up-and-coming girls Desert Vista has this season. Several of them are incoming freshmen, but she’s confident they can make an early impact.
“We’re super excited, especially because of how we did last year,” Clare said. “We have a lot of new girls this year that are freshmen and I’m excited to see how they do this year.”
Desert Vista’s first meet of the season against Division II power Desert Mountain went well, as the boys captured the victory and girls tied with the defending champions.
It was the first step the Thunder took toward competing at a high level throughout the season. They know the dual meets will come and go quickly, so they have to take advantage of every opportunity to prepare for the state finals in November and make a push toward the team titles.
“We’re pretty solid and we definitely have the depth this year compared to last year,” Quillinan said. “I think we can win. I’m hoping for the best.”
