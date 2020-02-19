Mountain Pointe’s size advantage and aggressive guard play led the No. 11 Pride boys to a 59-48 road victory over La Joya Community in the first round of the 6A basketball playoffs on Wednesday night.
Coach Kaimarr Price could be heard on the sidelines yelling, “layup, layup, laup,” to his guards, signaling his intentions for them to drive into the paint.
The Pride had a clear size advantage, and La Joya did not have much in the way of rim protection, which allowed the guards to attack the lane and either score or set up teammates for shots from the perimeter.
“If our guards are thinking ‘layup’ every possession when they get the ball, that’s going to help with the pace,” Price said. “If we make them collapse the defense, then we have our shooters open to take those shots, and our bigs are there to clean up the glass. And that’s where everything comes from.”
Starting point guard, junior Jason Kimbrough, a crucial cog in the Pride offense, got into early foul trouble and had to sit on the bench, though. Mountain Pointe had to rely on others playing their first meaningful minutes in a playoff game at crucial times.
The senior guards, including Miles Sulka and TJ Tigler, stepped up, though. The Pride kept attacking and maintained a healthy lead for most of the game. Price said he was proud of the way his senior leaders fought in crucial periods of the game.
“They came in and played huge minutes. They didn’t want their careers to end on this game, so it was great to see them step up at the end,” Price said.
La Joya, led by senior Nahshon Harper, cut the deficit to five points at one point, but the Lobos never got any closer. The Pride’s depth proved too much, and the game was all but decided in the last few minutes of play.
Mountain Pointe hit enough free throws to close it out and advance to the quarterfinals. Sulka said a road playoff wins shows the team is playing some of its best basketball at the right time.
“It means a lot to us, because we don’t think we’ve accomplished what we wanted to this season. I don’t think we got the record that we wanted, but to come in here and play well at the end of the season is exactly what we need to be doing,” Sulka said.
They will host No. 14 Pinnacle on Saturday, the back-to-back defending champion that upset No. 3 Highland in the first round.
The two teams have met this season already, with Pinnacle defeating the Pride 74-67 at home in December. If the Pride play to their potential, though, they feel like they have a shot at turning the tide.
“It definitely is a chance for redemption. This year we lost to them, two years ago it was them who took us out in the championship game,” Sulka said. “So there’s definitely that rivalry, and we just want another chance to try to beat them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.