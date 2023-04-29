Altadena girls’ basketball chasing district title

Maribel Olivas-Smith wasn’t sure what to expect from her Kyrene Altadena Middle School varsity girls’ basketball team entering the new season.
She had six returning players in total, some from the junior varsity team she coached last year and some who played varsity. The rest of the girls, however, were all new. She wasn’t sure how they would mesh. She wasn’t sure if they would be able to come together as a team and be as successful as they all wanted while working out some early kinks.
But there were no kinks. The team immediately gelled and with that, came dominating performances on a nightly basis.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve always been confident,” Olivas-Smith said. “I knew we just had to take it game by game. There’s an ‘it’ factor with this group of girls. From the very first game they just attacked it.”
Altadena was dominant. The girls won games by 30 or more points on nearly every occasion.
They weren’t trying to run up the scores, they just happen to be that talented. Olivas-Smith had trouble forming a starting lineup this season due to the ability for every girl up and down the roster to contribute in some fashion.
The team does, however, have its “stars” in eighth grader Elle Xenakis and sixth grader Kolbi Brooks. Both are new to the team and school this year. Xenakis moved in from out of state. Brooks was already planning to come to Altadena to begin establishing herself as a top basketball player, following in the footsteps of her older sister, Jaida, who plays collegiately at San Diego State.
While new to Arizona, it was easy for Xenakis to mesh with the girls. They’ve become a family in short order, and they show it on the court.
“We are all just a really good match for each other,” Xenakis said. “We all get along really well, we all have really good sportsmanship. We’re very competitive and there’s been a lot of team effort and supporting each other. It’s been a good season so far.”
The girls up and down the Altadena roster have proven themselves on the basketball court. But where Olivas-Smith is most impressed is what they do outside of their time with the team.
Along with basketball, Xenakis is also part of the Altadena soccer program and plays club for Arizona Elite. Raven Spencer is a competitive swimmer outside of basketball. She’s competed at the state level three times in her young career.
Katheryn Yi is a competitive badminton player who often travels out of state, while Isa Allison is a 4.0 student that is part of the National Junior Honors Society and the GATE Program at Altadena. She also plays lacrosse for the Ahwatukee Lightening. Presley Buller is also part of the NJHS along with Allison along with Natalie Kelley.
Gabriella Posey is an eighth grader that has excelled in basketball and theatre in California. She’s also active at Mountain Park Community Church. Dolce Contreras, along with basketball, is one of the top pitchers in the state in softball.
“The girls are just a pleasure,” Olivas-Smith said. “It’s been fun to see everything come together.”
Brooks is no stranger to excelling on and off the court herself. She’s one of the top girls’ basketball players in the state for her age group and regularly competes on competitive AAU girls’ and boys’ teams in the club season.
She also plays softball and flag football, but basketball is her main love.
Along with the rest of her teammates, she’s enjoyed the season and how dominant her team has been. With that, comes confidence, especially as Altadena prepares for the start of the Kyrene tournament April 27.
Brooks is excited for the opportunity to help the team win a championship, though she knows they have to stay focused on the fundamentals and just play their brand of basketball to be successful.
“We’re not scared to go out and play basketball, we’re not scared to make mistakes,” Brooks said. “We’re just playing basketball. Defense, boxing out, it’s the simple things.”
Altadena’s lone challenger so far this season has been Aprende Middle School in Tempe. The girls lost their only game of the season to Aprende in overtime earlier this year. But Monday, April 17, they won in regulation by double digits.
They have a first-round bye in the tournament after earning the No. 1 seed and will advance to the semifinals. There, a trip to the championship on May 1 is on the line.
Olivas-Smith is confident her team will be playing for a championship in May. She knows it’s what her team has wanted since coming together earlier in the year. Not to mention, it would be the ideal send off for the eighth graders on the team before they move on to play for Desert Vista next fall.
“It’s meant a lot to be able to be part of this,” Olivas-Smith said. “Hopefully, in some shape or form, I left some sort or impression or mark on them. I hope 10 years down the line I’ll see them and be like, ‘Hey, I know that girl.’ They have bright futures.”
