Altadena girls’ basketball chasing district title

The Kyrene Altadena Middle School girls’ basketball team has been dominant this season as they prepare for the tournament. Top row from left: Gabriella Posey, Kolbi Brooks, Elle Xenakis, Dolce Contreras, Maribel Olivas-Smith, Katheryn Yi. Bottom row from left: Raven Spencer, Presley Buller, Isa Allison, Eden Kraintz, Charlie Lance, Natalie Kelley. (Dave Minton/AFN Staff)