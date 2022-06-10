Ahwatukee Bulldogs clinch second straight state title

The Ahwatukee Bulldogs 14U Little League baseball team found themselves in a peculiar situation during the championship game on Thursday, May 19.
They faced a 6-run deficit early on in the contest. Making a comeback against Tempe Rio Salado was a daunting task. That was the only team to beat the Bulldogs this season.
Nonetheless, Bulldogs coach Chuck Sabatt calmed his players down and told them to do what they’ve done all season: just play baseball. Quickly, the Bulldogs began to put runs on the board. The 7-1 deficit was erased almost instantly.
The rest was history.
The Bulldogs scored 10 runs by the end of the sixth inning. In the final frame, they scored 12 more.
A team that consistently performed well at the plate had one of its best performances in the championship game. The Bulldogs won 23-7 to claim their second straight championship at the Junior level.
“It was certainly an exciting experience, but more so it was the fact we met the challenge,” Sabatt said. “We shared in the joy of victory.”
Corwin Townsend, AJ Raymond, Brayden Hawley and Nate Alvarez contributed in a big way at the plate in the championship. But Sabatt said as a whole, every player gets credit for the season they had.
The Bulldogs finished 18-1 overall on the season, averaging well over 10 runs per game. Sabatt contributes much of the success to pre-season conversations he had with the players. Simply put, he told them to make sure the season was a positive experience for players, coaches and the parents. They stressed fundamentals in practices and come game days, they envisioned themselves winning.
They had the same thought process the night before the championship game. Every player was tasked with envisioning themselves holding up the trophy. They turned those visions into a reality.
“I gave them that mindset heading into the game,” Sabatt said. “In the game, I wanted them to focus on the moment rather than the final result or the fact we started off behind. We didn’t lost sight of the goal and that was the vision of us winning the championship.”
Sabatt has been involved in Ahwatukee Little League for more than two decades. He coached his grandson when he began playing at a young age.
But even as he aged out, Sabatt remained. In 2017 he was asked to take over the Bulldogs. He did so with honor and now believes it was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.
Sabatt finds joy in teaching the fundamentals of baseball. He also finds joy in winning, which can be hard to come by at times. But no matter the result of games, he aims to provide a pleasant experience for his players. It just so happens that came with a nearly unblemished record this season.
“I try to teach each player as though he were my grandson,” Sabatt said. “It’s not from a sentimental standpoint, but it’s so I can approach each player with having his best interest in heart, so to speak. When I do that, I really can’t go wrong.
“This team was very special, there’s no question about it. We had six players return this year and they provided the leadership and confidence that rubbed off on the other players.”
The Bulldogs went 11-7-1 last season and got hot at the right time. The momentum they built near the end of the season carried over to the playoffs and eventually the championship game where they defeated Chandler Little League.
Many players from last year’s squad returned, including some 15-year-olds who were able to play an extra year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
Sabatt laughed at the thought of his coaching career coming to an end. Truthfully, he said he doesn’t know when that day will come. He still finds joy in helping mentor young men before they head off to play for their respective high school.
And the players and parents find joy in having him there.
“I can’t tell the future, but I’ve been encouraged by some to continue, and I hope to,” Sabatt said. “It’s so gratifying to see the improvement of players from the start of the season to the completion of the season.
“That’s the reward, to see the improvement of the players and to see them grow in so many different aspects as they develop into young men.”
Ahwatukee Bulldogs 2022 roster
Nate Alvarez
Brayden Hawley
Noah Hoskins
David Lowe
Hayden Melville
Max Miller
AJ Raymond
Catcher Seremak
Corwin Townsend
Trevor Williams
Jake Young
Kingston Zingali
Chuck Sabatt, Head Coach
Luis Alvarez, Assistant Coach
Rob Lowe, Assistant Coach
Ryan Melville, Assistant Coach
Marc Miller, Assistant Coach
