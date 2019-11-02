The final rankings of the prep football season released Saturday by the Arizona Interscholastic Association revealed Desert Vista will host a playoff game for the second straight year.
The Thunder finished sixth in the 6A rankings after finishing the season 7-3 overall. Mountain Pointe, who finished 1-9, did not make the playoffs.
Desert Vista will host No. 11 Basha on Friday in Ahwatukee.
Red Mountain, who finished 9-1 on the year, finished as the No. 1 overall seed in the 6A Conference. The Mountain Lions fell outside of the Open Division playoffs despite their only loss on the year coming in a four-overtime thriller to Perry, the No. 3-seed in the 6A playoffs.
Brophy Prep finished as the second-ranked team, with both of its losses coming to Chandler, the top-ranked team in the Open Division and the Pumas. Queen Creek, who finished the season with a win over Desert Vista.
Highland, who came up just short last season of knocking off Chandler in the semifinals, finished at No. 5 overall after falling to Desert Ridge in the regular-season finale on Friday night. The Hawks, who have battled through injuries to key players, will host Valley Vista in the opening round next Friday.
Other East Valley teams who will appear in the 6A Conference playoffs include Desert Ridge (8), Basha (11), Mountain View (15) and Corona del Sol (16).
Final 6A rankings:
1. Red Mountain
2. Brophy
3. Perry
4. Queen Creek
5. Highland
6. Desert Vista
7. Liberty
8. Desert Ridge
9. Cesar Chavez
10. La Joya
11. Basha
12. Valley Vista
13. Boulder Creek
14. Mountain Ridge
15. Mountain View
16. Corona del Sol
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
