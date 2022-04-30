High school football players receive scholar honors from NFF

Adonis Watt doesn’t think of himself as an inspiration to young athletes.
He scoffs at the idea of him being a role model for kids battling through various amounts of adversity. Instead, the Ahwatukee resident simply thinks of all he has accomplished as him accomplishing his dreams.
But Watt is an inspiration. He showed that no matter what disadvantages life has in store with the right amount of dedication and drive anything can be overcome. He proved it time and time again since he was young and a swim in the pool resulted in him losing his eyesight.
He proved it time and time again as he combined his parents that despite his disability, he could still play football. And on Saturday, April 24 at Wild Horse Pass Casino and Resort in Chandler, he added yet another chapter to his legacy as the recipient of the Shaw Courage Award from the National Football Foundation’s Valley of the Sun Chapter at its 41st annual Scholar Athlete Luncheon.
“It always feels good to be respected by the people you go against, by the people you work with every day and people that are in the same field as you,” Watt said. “It’s a stepping stone for something bigger. I’m enjoying the process and happy to be here.”
Watt was one of 23 high school football players honored at the luncheon Saturday. Each player, along with their ability on the field that helped many of them earn next-level football opportunities, have also established themselves as excellent students in the classroom.
Many of the athletes boast grade point averages well above a 4.0 mark, and many have taken advantage of their academic success to help further their football and education careers.
Watt is an example of that.
He captured the hearts of the high school football community when he made his varsity debut in 2019 for Brophy. Watt, a sophomore at the time, lined up at running back against Alhambra High School and plunged into the end zone from a yard out.
It was moments like that Watt decided not to give up his dream of playing football when his vision went dark. He kept pushing himself to be involved in any way he could. But to him, that was natural.
“When you find something you love, stick with it as long as you can or until you don’t love it anymore, until the wheels fall off,” Watt said. “That’s what I’m doing and what I’m going to continue to do.
“Everyone has their own battles. Mine just happens to be my vision. That’s how I look at it.”
Watt told luncheon emcee and Arizona Sports360’s Brad Cesmat shortly after he received the Shaw Courage Award that he plans to further his education at Arizona State or USC.
Of course, he still plans to play football.
Watt was honored alongside several other East Valley high school seniors from Chandler, Gilbert and Mesa, along with others spanning across the entire Valley and state from as far as Yuma, Parker and St. Johns.
The event also honored Arizona State award-winning Associate Athletic Director of Media Relations Mark Brand, AIA Executive Director David Hines and longtime quarterback coach Dan Manucci as “Distinguished Arizonans.”
Additionally, Corey Stephens from Arizona State University, who was invited to the event as a senior in high school at Saguaro, Anthony Sweeney of Northern Arizona University and Ottawa University’s Austin Bohn, who will enter the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes of landing an opportunity with a team as a punter, were honored.
“There’s 23 of us here today and it’s really exciting,” Arizona College Prep senior Bryce Chen said. “I’m just amazed right now. I’m at a loss for words because I’m from a small school. Some of these kids are from big 6A schools. I’m just …. wow, I’m here.”
Chen was honored with the Core Construction Award for his time on the field and in the classroom at Arizona College Prep. He was one of the seniors that helped build the program into what it is today, a 4A Conference team that recently held its first-ever true home game at its new campus.
His four years at ACP were special. He challenged himself both on the field and in the classroom with a 4.35 GPA and became the Knights’ top wide receiver as a senior and earned a scholarship to play at the next level at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, a Division III engineering school in Indiana.
Along with Chen, Nason Coleman, a standout tight end for Chandler who battled through an ACL tear that left him sidelined his junior season, was in attendance for the event. Coleman will continue his career at BYU in the fall.
Dawson Hubbard, one of the top
defensive linemen in the state at
Hamilton who helped bring the Huskies to national prominence this past season, was also honored and will attend Butler University.
Seton Catholic senior Mattias Benally received the Native American Award from the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter on Saturday while other East Valley and Scottsdale honorees included Red Mountain senior Ryan Grossklaus, Mesa senior Joshua Irish and Notre Dame Prep senior Duke Frye, who received the Coach Tom Wheatley Memorial Award.
Saguaro senior Miles Crutchley was the fifth recipient of the Bob and Janet Casciola Family Scholarship on Saturday. He shared the moment with teammate Thomas DeChesaro, who received the highest honor of the day.
“There’s a lot of really good, smart athletic guys here,” DeChesaro said.
“It’s really cool to all come together for one big event like this to honor our achievements.”
DeChesaro was named the NFF Valley of the Sun Chapter Scholar Athlete of the Year. The senior helped lead Saguaro to the Open Division State Championship last fall, beating Chandler.
Also a standout pitcher for the Sabercats, DeChesaro has prided himself on proving doubters wrong. He went overlooked by bigger college programs because he was considered undersized for his position as a safety at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds.
But Lake Forest College gave him a chance. Now DeChesaro will set out to continue impressing on and off the field.
“I can’t wait to go show more people that counted me out for college what I’m capable of,” DeChesaro said. “I want to dominate like I did in high school. I’m excited for the opportunity.”
