The 2020-21 school year presented an opportunity to achieve redemption for many Ahwatukee senior athletes after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring season in 2020.
Leading into the fall season, when COVID-19 case metrics reached a high last summer, the focus of many athletes shifted from their what they would do once they get on the field or court to whether they would be able to play at all. The Arizona Interscholastic Association ultimately gave the green light for all sports to go on in condensed seasons, and athletes took advantage.
Desert Vista senior Grace Ping battled injuries throughout most of the 2020 cross country season. It forced her to miss some races but even then, she qualified for the state meet. Despite not being 100 percent, Ping finished sixth overall with a time of 18 minutes, 18.9 seconds. The six points she gained as a result of her finish helped the Desert Vista girls’ cross country team win the state title.
The Thunder later went on to win the Nike Cross Virtual Championship. Ping placed 18th in the national standings.
Her mother and coach, Megan Ping, said while she wished her daughter could have been at full strength all season, she’s proud of her accomplishments as she prepares to run for Oklahoma State University next year.
“It feels really good,” Ping said. “I just wish Grace could have been at full strength. She was definitely very happy but I think a piece of her wished she was healthy like she should be. It was fun to have the parents out there cheering.
“It was just a great experience.”
The Desert Vista boys’ cross country team also experienced success this season as they finished second overall in the final race. Wyatt Hanson, a senior, placed sixth overall in the final to cap off his career with the Thunder.
While it wasn’t the type of season Mountain Pointe or Desert Vista had hoped for on the gridiron, seniors still made their names known in the final seasons.
Desert Vista senior Tyson Martinez led the team in tackles at linebacker.
Jaden Crockett, who transferred from Alhambra before the season, made an immediate impact on the Mountain Pointe defense. He was a natural leader and voted captain shortly after he arrived on campus. His accolades on the field helped him earn a scholarship to South Dakota State University.
Along with Crockett, Mountain Pointe also benefitted from a slew of other talented seniors.
Tight end Kevin Sawitzke battled injuries all season before scoring three touchdowns against Desert Vista in the Tukee Bowl. Defensive end Zach Hay was key for the Pride on defense before injury, while offensive lineman Anthony Ortiz also had his season cut short due to injury.
Sawitzke said after the Pride’s Tukee Bowl win that everything had finally come together for the team, setting the stage for what improvement in 2021.
“It meant so much to us,” Sawitzke said. “We worked so hard this season and we feel like it never really paid off come game time. We felt like we were getting there and tonight it all came together.”
For the second straight year, Mountain Pointe’s basketball team found itself in the state final. The Pride, led by seniors Jason Kimbrough and Zereoue Williams, fell to Sunnyslope. But the two seniors who made a drastic impact as juniors once again have set up the team for success in years to come.
The same was done this season by Mountain Pointe senior Zaria Hamilton. Just one of three seniors on this year’s track & field team, Hamilton took on the role of “mom” to several of the Pride’s young runners – most of which are freshmen.
Hamilton embraced the role and admitted the young talent made her work harder in her final season.
“There’s some really fast girls that have given me a run for my money,” Hamilton said. “It makes me work harder because all of the young people out here are getting faster and stronger.”
Desert Vista’s spring senior athletes were the last to showcase their skills before the end of the school year. Senior runner Luke Stalus capped off his track & field career for the Thunder with a state title in the 400-meter dash and second-place finish in the 200.
Mason Hickel, one of the top throwers in the state, finished his impressive career at Desert Vista with a second-place finish in the discus and state championship in the shot put. Hickel, who has several major Division I offers, said after the state meet on May 15 his performance was a reflection of hard work.
““It’s a reflection of the work I’ve put in the last four years in high school and even before that,” Hickel said. “I think I’ll be walking away from a high school career where I can say I gave it my all.”
