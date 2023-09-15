Mountain Pointe knew it needed to rebound after a trouncing against Centennial last week.
The Pride thought Central, a 5A program on the rise thanks to Ahwatukee native Chandler Hovik at the helm, would be the best opponent to find a way to reset before getting into the meat of its schedule. But Central proved right away it wouldn’t go down without a fight, and that it’s 3-0 record heading into Friday night’s matchup wasn’t a fluke.
The Bobcats slugged it out with Mountain Pointe, answering every blow the Pride offense delivered. But in the end, it was a game sealing interception by Chase Shumate of Mountain Pointe’s defense that allowed the Pride to come away with a 28-21 win.
“We tried to explain to our guys they’re not going to go away,” Lauer said of Central. “They pushed us all the way to the edge. We’ll take it. Ugly, but we’ll take it.”
Mountain Pointe appeared to immediately take away momentum from the Central side on the Bobcats’ first drive.
Senior defensive back Javier Jones stepped in front of a pass from Central freshman quarterback Cam Allen to end the Bobcats’ drive early. But like their counterpart, Mountain Pointe’s drive also stalled. That’s gave Central senior running back Khameron Athy, a transfer from Tennessee this summer, an opportunity to do what he’s done all season in his first and only year of Arizona high school football: Shine.
He got to the edge and turned up the Central sideline for a 49-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats on the board first.
Mountain Pointe didn’t have an answer until the second quarter. A long drive was capped off by a 25-yard pass from Pride junior quarterback Robert Knorr to Shumate, who did it all on both sides of the ball for the Pride.
“I trust my coaches to put me anywhere,” said Shumate, who made the transition from running back to wideout and defensive back just before the season. “I’ve got to be there for my team. It’s not about me.”
Mountain Pointe’s defense stalled Central, allowing the Pride offense to cash in thanks to a 1-yard run by Christian Clark.
But Central answered back as Athy took the ensuing kick 96 yards for a touchdown.
The two teams slugged it out in the second quarter. Knorr called his own number for a 1-yard touchdown to put the Pride back in front. Central answered with another touchdown by Athy, his third of the game.
Clark then took a handoff from Knorr 80 yards down the Mountain Pointe sideline to regain the lead just before the half. That’s where the score stayed throughout the game as both defenses began to dominate.
“We just stayed disciplined,” Shumate said. “We started working as a team and being there for each other. We fed off each other’s energy.”
Both defenses had their way in the second half.
Mountain Pointe pressured Allen and sacked him on multiple occasions. Nick Taylor and Chris Winston had two of them while Kaleb Jones, one of the top defensive linemen in the state, was consistently in the backfield.
Athy’s explosiveness was bottled up in the final two quarters, most notably thanks to open field tackles by the Pride’s secondary. Shumate had one that was likely a touchdown saver.
On the other side, Central did much of the same.
Ismail Foz, a defensive back who doubles as a kicker — and a good one at that — for Central, picked off Knorr to end one of Mountain Pointe’s strongest drives of the second half.
But Shumate’s pick with just over 5 minutes remaining was the biggest, as it gave Mountain Pointe the ability to hand the ball off to Clark to run out the game.
“I had to prove something,” Clark said, who added his 80-yard touchdown was something he had been waiting for. “I’ve been banged up. It was about time. I prayed on it, my dad was telling me it was coming and to be patient. It finally came.”
Clark finished with 202 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He also caught a pass for 16 yards.
It was a breath of fresh air for the Texas commit, who was injured week 1 and saw limited yards against Centennial’s suffocating defense a week prior.
The matchup between Mountain Pointe and Central was also one between the two running backs. Together, they combined for 296 rushing yards and 410 total yards, which includes receptions and the Athy kick return. They also had five combined touchdowns.
“He’s a great running back,” Clark said. “I knew it was going to be a dogfight. It was going to be a great matchup between us both.”
Lauer greeted his team postgame with “a win is a win.” He knows his team could’ve played better. His players know, too.
But the Pride are limited due to injury and large handful of ineligible players due to transfer. Many of which will make an immediate impact and add much-needed depth to a team where some players never leave the field.
But until then, Lauer remains content with how his team responded to Central Friday night. Now he hopes it carries over to Cesar Chavez next week.
“To get back in the win column, we’ll take it,” Lauer said. “We knew they would give us a tough game and we respect their program.”
