It was a season-long battle for Desert Vista to find an identity and put together a complete game, but it happened at the right time. The Thunder gave their seniors the proper send off with a 27-0 victory over the Desert Ridge Jaguars.
Junior quarterback Braxton Thomas led the Thunder offense, aided by mobility and precision down the field, finding three different receivers for scores of 27, 39-and 71-yards. Two of Thomas’ three scores were nearly identical, scrambling left out of the pocket while delivering to the left side of the end zone while on the move.
“I don’t man, it just works,” Thomas said with a grin about the similarity. “The line held up well and I just made the play and the receiver made the play and it just works.”
Thomas finished 13-18 with 274 yards and three scores with 32 rush yards.
Senior receiver Jackson Sanders, who was not on the roster last year and decided to give football a try, led the Thunder with 95 yards and a score.
While the offense maintained rhythm, senior linebacker Antonio Delgado led the defensive side of the ball, holding the Jaguars scoreless.
“There’s nothing better for a defense than a goose egg,” Delgado said. “We had a few bad spots but we came together and we played as a unit. That’s what we were striving for all year.”
Desert Vista entered the 2022 season under its third new coach in three years and it was a turbulent year of the Thunder attempting to put things together. Some games the offense showed explosive potential, while others it was the defense that played lights out. Coach Nate Gill said this season was all about him and his staff learning his roster while his roster adjusts as well.
After a disappointing season with a 2-8 record and no postseason bid, Gill said this is the start of his program turning the corner.
“This place has a ton of rich tradition, but at this time we got to turn the hurdles that we need to overcome,” Gill said. “I leaned a lot about my kids – a lot about my seniors that are leaving this place better than they found it. Obviously we have a sour taste in our mouth, but we’ll use it to go to work from here.”
Delgado, one of the leaders of not just the defense, but the entire team, expressed his gratitude for his time at Desert Vista and the lessons he learned over the course of the season.
“I’m happy that we ended with a good relationship as a team – a brotherhood,” he said. “That’s what it’s about. Ending with the win is great because that’s what you’re going to remember. We didn’t have a good record but we ended with the win and ended playing as a team and as a family.”
Delgado made sure his time spent with his team left a positive impression for those who will come after him, adding that it’s about “setting up the youth” and helping to develop culture.
Part of that culture has been established by Gill. Thomas, Delgado and Sanders acknowledged that it was mindset and perseverance that Gill has preached that will help guide not only the Desert Vista football program, but the young men that pass through it.
Sanders said that Gill told them he wants to know them for the 40 years, not just the four of high school, and you can do anything that you set your mind to.
“It’s what you’re made of,” Delgado said. “Hot water boils the egg and makes it hard while you can boil a potato and make it soft. It’s depends what you’re made of.”
Gill and the Thunder football program gained something that the record won’t show, and that is the foundation of brotherhood, grit and leadership that will mount into success.
