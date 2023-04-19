Jayden Davis wasn’t aware of the time when he entered the last 100 meters of the 400-meter sprint on Saturday, April 4 at the Arcadia Invitational in California.
All he was focused on was the narrowing gap between him and the two runners in front of him. He knew at that point he was going to post a fast time and even when he crossed the finish line, it took him a moment to realize what he had just accomplished.
Davis, whose main goal entering high school first at Casteel and now at Mountain Pointe was to set a new state record for the 400, had done it. He edged the previous time of 46.47, set by Desert Vista’s Spencer Chase in 2009, with a time of 46.45.
Finally, Davis’ name was in the record books.
“I didn’t even know at first that it was a state record,” Davis said. “After I cooled down, coach (Brian Whitacre) came yelling that I broke the state record. It was something that didn’t register for a couple of minutes.”
The state-record sprint by Davis was his most impressive showing in what has been a strong season for the senior.
He ran the 400 in 47.26 seconds back in February at the Thunder Invitational. It was his first race of the season. He entered the Chandler Rotary in March with one of the fastest times in the country and set a new personal best at 47.04 seconds, winning in the Elite division.
His coaches knew he was on pace to break the record. They weren’t sure when it would come but knew he had the means to do it. So, when it finally happened at Arcadia, every Mountain Pointe coach, athlete and fan celebrated Davis’ accomplishment.
“The team knew how much he sacrifices every practice. He’s nearly passing out after almost every workout,” said Mountain Pointe boys’ track coach Brian Whitacre, who also came over from Casteel. “It was really exciting for the whole program. It’s always been a goal of his to progressively be the best.”
Davis transferred to Mountain Pointe two years ago and immediately fit in the mold of this year’s senior class that has elevated the track program. He followed his mother, Trevaia Williams-Davis, who is now on staff with the Pride. She was an elite track star at UNLV while his father, Terrill, was the same at Baylor.
Track runs in the family. Davis’ older brother, Isaac, competes for the University of Arizona. Each member of the family cemented their own legacy on the track.
Davis gets to do it for the Pride, and he took a step toward that with the state record.
“This was something I wanted to do since I was a freshman,” Davis said. “Being able to do that, I was overjoyed. I’m still overjoyed but now I can drop my time even lower.”
COVID-19 diminished track participation numbers at Mountain Pointe. But it didn’t take long for them to bounce back.
Last year, the Pride had several state placers, including Davis winning the 400 and anchoring the 4x400 relay team to a fourth-place finish. Davis, along with senior Jhaylin Palmer, returned this year to the relay squad. They added seniors Matty Braun and Izaac Patterson to the fold — all football players as well — to now have one of the fastest times in the state and a new school record time.
As it stands, Mountain Pointe’s 4x400 relay team’s best time this season is 3:18.45, about 2 seconds behind state leader Desert Vista. The 4x100 relay team, which also includes Davis and swaps sophomores Chase Shumate or Seth Henry for Braun, is a tenth of a second behind the Thunder.
Davis said running alongside the group in the relays is a special opportunity.
“The relays are just fun for me,” he said. “I love running with the guys, training with them. That’s why I love doing it, to do something special with the guys.”
Davis’ success on the track didn’t come without sacrifice.
He played football through his junior season, starting at Casteel and continuing at Mountain Pointe. His 6-foot-6 frame made him a viable threat on the outside, and quickly became a favorite for jump balls in the red zone.
But as opportunities began to present themselves in track and nagging injuries in football remained at the forefront of his mind, he walked away.
“I had sleepless nights over that decision,” Davis said. “The football team was my family, but I had to think about my future and what I wanted to do.”
Davis signed with Arizona State to continue his track career. It’s there he will also train alongside Justin Robinson, who currently holds the ASU 400 indoor record.
He knows that will help make him even better on the track, especially as he enters into the point of his career where competing for a spot in the Olympics has become a possibility.
But first, he plans to finish his high school career strong.
Davis and his teammates will compete in one final meet before the Division II championship on May 5-6 and state championship on May 12-13.
The Tempe All-City Meet began Tuesday and will finish Thursday with the 4x400, where Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista are favored and will likely put on a show with some of the state’s best times being recorded.
The Pride’s ability to compete against a program of Desert Vista’s caliber in those events, along with many others, shows how far the program has come in two years. Davis said he is honored to have been a part of rebuilding it into a championship contender and hopes the legacy he and his teammates leave is one that will be carried on for the foreseeable future.
“I wanted to come here and make this a championship team,” Davis said. “I knew it would help me become state champion, break the state record. Being able to do that was special. I hope they’re able to continue it even after I’m gone.”
