Ethan Long is the first to admit his success as a freshman on Arizona State’s baseball team is something he had envisioned for himself since he was young.
While still in Little League, Long created a goals board. He set several milestones for himself, including the ability to make a positive impact in college right away. He’s been able to do that and more for the Sun Devils as a true freshman.
The calls home to mark off goals on the board have become more frequent as of late.
“My dad is the one who motivated me to do that, but I’ve been doing it since seventh grade,” Long said. “I’ve just been checking off all the goals I’ve achieved so far. I’ll have my grandma check it off back at the house. When I write down my goals, I put my mind to it and achieve it.”
Long initially attended Mesquite High School for the first two years of his baseball career. His talent level quickly showed.
He transferred to Mountain Pointe after his sophomore season and fit in right away. Given his familiarity with Carson Tucker, who was drafted in the first round of last year’s MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians out of Mountain Pointe, Long flourished quickly under then-head coach Matt Denny. He was poised for yet another breakout year as a senior in 2020 under new head coach JJ Sferra. However, his final year of high school was cut short by the pandemic.
Long, like Tucker, was regarded as a potential pick for the draft out of high school. He was rated as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state as a senior and 46th overall in the nation by Perfect Game. However, the draft was shortened from 40 rounds to just five due to the pandemic.
He didn’t hear his name called in the virtual draft, but his future was still set after he signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Arizona State as an infielder and right-handed pitcher. Due to injury, he hasn’t pitched since March and only saw the mound for 6.2 total innings this season. He has, however, found his niche in the infield and at the plate in the middle of the Sun Devils lineup. Especially in the last month.
“It’s no secret he’s been carrying us,” Arizona State hitting coach Mike Earley said. “The guys are feeding off of it. The way he competes and how he acts, he brings the best out of everyone. He’s really talented and a really good player.
“When you put that into your team and have guys like that around, it brings the best out of everyone.”
In a three-game series against Rhode Island in late April, Long drove in 11 total runs – six of those in one game. He earned Pac-12 Player of the Week nods for the second week in a row, becoming the first-ever Arizona State baseball player to do so, and was named National Player of the Week. His six RBIs were the most by any Sun Devil in one game since 2019, when Trevor Hauver hit seven.
At that point in the season, Long had also hit seven home runs in the last eight games. He became the first freshman at Arizona State to ever do that. He currently sits in third behind Barry Bonds and Spencer Torkelson for the most home runs ever hit by a freshman in one season at Arizona State.
He again earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for his heroics against Oregon State. On May 14 against Oregon State, Long hit a three-run walk-off home run to secure the victory for the Sun Devils. His performance also earned him unanimous National Player of the Week honors from National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game – one of the many goals he set for himself early on.
“On my goal board I had to beat (Torkelson’s) record, but I also had Player of the Week, Freshman of the Year, Pac-12 Player of the Year,” Long said. “I have all of these goals I wanted to achieve and it’s not just me writing them down thinking, ‘oh, I can do it.’ It’s, ‘I’m gonna do this.’
“I’ve always viewed it like that.”
Long and the Sun Devils wrapped up the regular season against UCLA last week. They will now enter NCAA Regionals as an at-large bid.
Long’s performance this season undoubtedly has him in the conversation to be drafted in July. But that isn’t something that frequently crosses his mind. For now, he aims to continue making a positive impact on the Arizona State baseball program and enjoy the game.
“Words can’t describe how fun it’s been,” Long said. “Being out here with my teammates and enjoying the time I have with them, performing the way we do. Seeing how hard our entire team works and seeing us succeed, it’s just, it’s a feeling you can’t describe. It’s one of the best feelings ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.