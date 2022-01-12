A whirlwind of a recruiting process has once again come to a close for Mountain Pointe athlete Amier Boyd, as he announced his commitment to Northern Illinois University on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m just happy they accepted me this late into the recruiting process,” Boyd said. “It’s a blessing they took me.”
Boyd’s commitment comes just days after he announced he was re-opening his recruiting after he decommitted from the University of Nevada – the first major Division I school to extend a scholarship offer to him to continue his football career.
He also held an offer from Northern Arizona University but felt Northern Illinois created the best opportunity for him to succeed as a player. He felt like he was a part of the team during his visit in October.
“They came in and as soon as I got there, they showed me and my family love,” Boyd said. “When my recruitment opened, I hit them back up and they still acted like I was a part of the family.
Boyd was a catalyst for Mountain Pointe the last two seasons. He played quarterback for the Pride his junior season after transferring from South Mountain High School. Toward the back half of the season, he began sharing reps under center with Chris Arviso, who is a year younger than him and also transferred from South Mountain.
As a senior, Boyd officially moved to wide receiver and defensive back – while still maintaining a role as the backup quarterback. He excelled at his new positions and opened the eyes of college recruiters. He caught 25 passes for the Pride this past season for 378 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 230 yards on the ground on 30 carries.
On defense, he recorded 57 total tackles, had two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
“His athletic ability, like many kids, allowed him to be a two-way player,” Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer said. “We needed him on both sides of the ball, and he had a skillset that couldn’t be denied.
“He put the team first with the transition and inside a year had to totally change his position in football. That’s a testament to his character.”
Lauer added that he believes Northern Illinois is getting a steal in Boyd. His athleticism is to the same caliber of PAC-12 players, and given he is still raw at the position makes him an intriguing prospect due to his ability to only get better from here on out.
But with more than 1,000 players in the transfer portal and schools looking there instead of to high schools, Lauer said opportunities were slim. But Northern Illinois recognized what Boyd had to offer and stuck with him.
“He’s not all the way there yet. But on the backend, he’s the most athletic corner we’ve ever had here at Mountain Pointe,” Lauer said. “For the pure measurables, he goes above and beyond some of these other D1 kids. He’s a true 6-2 kid and he will run a 4.5 (40-yard dash) every time you ask him to.”
Boyd said it was a relief to have his recruitment now closed. He plans to sign with Northern Illinois during the next signing period in February.
Becoming a Division I college football player has always been a dream of his. Now, he can say he’s accomplished that.
“It means a lot,” Boyd said. “It was always the dream. I put in the work and all the sacrifices to make it happen.”
