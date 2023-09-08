Mountain Pointe was riding high after its vacation game to California, where it took care of Palm Desert 31-15.
Coming into their with Sept. 8 matchup against Centennial, the Pride's hopes were even higher, as they finally had both their star running backs Christian Clark and Randle Parker on the field together to lead the offense.
However, that momentum was short lived, as they ran into a buzzsaw in the Centennial Coyotes, falling 35-0 in their week 3 game.
“We just didn’t execute,” Head Coach Eric Lauer said. “We didn’t execute the game plan at the level that we wanted …. You have to be able to execute against good teams.”
To kick off the game, Centennial got the ball first, to which it drove down in four plays, on the backs of receiver Damien Jenkins, running back Tony Greer and quarterback Kainan Manna, combining for 52 yards in the first three plays.
The drive capped with a 36-yard score from receiver Noah Carter and sent a message to their opponent early.
“You could tell that (Mountain Pointe) was ready, and our kids were ready too,” Taylor said. “I think that is important that you score first and get the momentum going in the right direction,”
After forcing a three-and-out, Centennial got right back to work, punching in another score, as Greer capped off the Coyotes second drive with a 10-yard scamper, setting the score at 13-0 — a score that held through the rest of the half.
The story of the game, however, was the Centennial defense.
Having both Clark and Parker back brought in an interesting fold for the Coyotes’ defense to manage.
“We wanted to stop the run and make them pass” Taylor said. “So, most of our stunts and blitzes were run stoppers.”
The game plan worked to perfection, as all game long, multiple Centennial defenders were in the backfield and group tackling Clark and Parker.
“Those kids ran hard; they ran really hard and had a couple of nice runs,” Taylor said. “But overall, our kids took the game plan and ran it to perfection.”
Being forced to pass on numerous of occasions, Pride quarterback Robert Knorr couldn’t convert on the opportunities, giving the ball back to Centennial often.
With an influx in opportunity, the Coyotes jumped on them, scoring three more times throughout the rest of the game.
The first and second scores came in the third quarter being caused both against Mountain Pointe’s special teams unit. The first being a bad snap on a punt where the ball sailed over the punter’s head and was recovered by Marcus Logan for the score.
The second coming on another Mountain Pointe punt, where Carter picked up a rolling ball and took it up the left sideline for a 70-yard return score — capped with a converted two-point attempt.
The last score came in the proverbial garbage time of the game, with running back Sa’Mar Turner bulldozing his way into the end zone for a one-yard score — giving the final score of 35-0.
Although a lopsided score, Lauer feels that the team he has now is still capable of making a push for the playoffs, and that they will learn from this loss, to make that expectation a reality.
“You allow these games to put a little hair on your chest to build confidence as we continue our journey down the road,” Lauer said. “That’s what this game did for us. We told (the players) early on in the season that the group we had last year gifted them with a tougher schedule this year.
“That’s what it is, and we are going to be around at the end of the season and get a playoff berth. This was one of those roadblocks, but we did a lot of growth from it.”
