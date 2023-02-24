Opportunities continue to grow for girls in Arizona wishing to compete for their respective high schools on the football field.
Flag football is in its last stretch as a club sport, as it will move into an officially sanctioned status by the Arizona Interscholastic Association next fall. Club programs outside of high schools continue to grow, most notably the Lady Ghost who practice at Mountain Pointe High School. The club is home to girls all over the Valley, including those that hold scholarship offers to colleges to play flag football at the next level.
Damion Dedmon, the founder and head coach of Lady Ghost, has built connections with NAIA level colleges to offer his girls opportunities. On Friday, Feb. 17, he helped extend those opportunities to girls in Tempe Union High School District, Chandler and some middle schoolers at a flag football combine held at Mountain Pointe.
“These coaches wanted to come out to Arizona and see the talent,” Dedmon said. “They called me up and asked me to put this on. I guess I’m the guy in Arizona.”
A group of girls ranging in age went through various drills at the school.
From timed 40-yard dashes to the shuttle drill and 7-on-7 competition, it presented an opportunity for the girls to be coached by a group of NAIA coaches and potentially receive offers. That turned out to be the case at the end of the combine.
Coaches from Kansas Wesleyan, Cottey College in Missouri, Reinhardt University in Georgia, Midland University out of Texas and Hesston College in Kansas all were present to mentor and uplift the girls. Many said it was a unique opportunity to get in front of college programs.
“It’s really cool. I enjoy it,” Morrison said. “It’s nice to have them all in one spot and you can show them all in one go rather than risking having a good day for one school and a bad day for another.”
Morrison was one of three athletes from Mountain Pointe to receive an offer from Kansas Wesleyan after the combine.
A cheerleader in the fall and soccer player in the winter, Morrison grew up with brothers who played football. She always wanted to give it a try, so she took the chance when Mountain Pointe’s flag football program was started by coach Sergio Ramirez. She’s thrived, using her footwork from soccer and stamina from both of her other sports to succeed on the gridiron.
While the senior won’t get a chance to help lead Mountain Pointe to a state title in the fall, she feels content knowing she was part of the class that led the way to help build flag football into a fast-growing sport.
Both Ella Creech and Nyjah Green thought they would have to play a different sport when they entered high school. Football was their first love.
Green even went said she thought she may have to move states for the opportunity to play. Then her she found the Lady Ghost and her home school, Tolleson, created a program.
Green is one of the few girls that went into the combine with an offer to play at Midland. The junior opened the eyes of coaches with her speed and ability at wideout during the 7s period.
“It’s a chance to show what you can do,” Green said. “It was very spiritual. It was good for all the girls. I see all the boys’ camps and now we get a chance.”
Creech is one of Green’s teammates on the Lady Ghost. She is also a wideout and can play quarterback for the Desert Vista girls’ flag football team led by coach Ted Vigenser.
She didn’t have a favorite drill at the combine. To her, it was all about interacting with the coaches. That’s what she enjoyed the most.
“I think it’s great they came all the way out here just to see us,” Creech said, adding that she feels she and her peers have a chance to do something special this fall. “This was a cool opportunity to have. It’s a good prelude to what is going to happen. We get to make history.”
Hamilton quarterback Catarina “CC” Maccagnano, who is regarded as one of the best in the state, was one of the few players from outside Tempe Union to compete at the combine. She received an offer from Hesston at the combine and has since received another from Midland.
Amaya Moreno, an eighth grader planning to attend Mountain Pointe in the fall, is following in Maccagnano’s footsteps as a top quarterback regardless of age. One girl even flew in from Hawaii for the opportunity to compete.
The combine itself was an action-packed two hours. It was followed up with messages of encouragement and a rally cry led by Kansas Wesleyan coach Melinda Nguyen. The message was simple: “Girls can ball, too.”
“These girls are just going to develop more and more,” Dedmon said. “Arizona can be a leader in talent in this sport. Flag football is definitely going to be a sport every college coach can come out and recruit and give these girls an opportunity.”
