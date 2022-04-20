There was once a time Noah Jodon used distance running as an avenue to up his endurance for mountain biking.
Little did he know in middle school that would pivot him into cross country and track full time.
Since he learned how to ride a bike at a young age Jodon was on the mountain. By the time he entered middle school he thought it would be his future.
He often found himself on one of Ahwatukee’s many trails along South Mountain. But as a freshman, he began to find more comfort and confidence in running. That’s when he made the decision to make a change.
“I saw more potential in running and where it could take me,” Jodon said. “I felt like I could push myself more in running. There’s more variability in running, it’s more of what you can push yourself to do whereas mountain biking can be equipment based.
“It was really hard. I really liked my team. But there’s just something about the grind of running. I really enjoy long runs where I’m just focused on running.”
Jodon went to cross country and track full time as he was preparing to enter high school. It was a move that quickly paid off.
He became one of the fastest freshmen in the state in both sports and placed first at Desert Solstice in 2019 and took gold at the Tempe City Meet among Tempe Union High School District schools. At the AIA championships, he placed 17th overall.
That spring, he again won gold at the Tempe City Meet, this time in the 3200-meter run. He was also part of the 4x800 relay team that placed first overall at the Schuster Jones Underclass Showcase.
As a sophomore Jodon improved at the state championship cross country meet, placing 14th overall. His spring track season was cut short due to the pandemic, which gave him time to train on his own for his junior year.
He returned and placed second in the cross country state championship. He followed that up with 25th overall in the Nike Cross Virtual Championship. That spring he placed third in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200, medaling in both events.
Jodon vowed to continue making improvements heading into his senior season. Colleges were already looking at him to compete for their programs. He won the cross country individual title last fall and helped lead Desert Vista to the team title. In May at the track championship, he hopes to do the same now that his glute is fully healed after an injury last season.
“I want to win the two mile and mile at state. I think we can win the 4x800 at state,” Jodon said. “I just want to help my team as much as I can.”
Jodon’s spring has so far been filled with accolades.
He place first in the 1600 at the Aztec Invitational. At the Thunder Invitational in February, he placed first in the 3200. And at the 2022 Arcadia Invitational in California, he placed second overall in the mile.
But it was alongside some of his teammates where he shined. The team of Jodon, Johnathan Estrada, Roan Martinez and Gabe Parham ran a 10:20.34 in the DMR, a medley race. The four had already competed in their individual events during the two-day meet.
“The leadership with Noah to really take everyone under his wing, on that stage, he let them know that was where they were supposed to be in that moment,” Desert Vista head boys track and field coach Collin Mattoon said. “The boys we have, the seniors we have on the distance side, they can definitely make some noise.”
Mattoon, in his first season as head coach of the program, has watched Jodon and some of his relay teammates grow as an assistant over the years. Not much surprises him anymore with the group because of their talent, yet they still manage to do so.
Just this past weekend at Mt. Sac in California, Jodon, Estrada and Parham teamed with Ethan Bukowski in the 4x1600 relay. They ran the race in 17:23.15, a new state record and the second fastest time in the nation.
Jodon signed with the University of Arizona to continue his cross country and indoor and outdoor track career in Tucson. He said along with himself, the recruiting class put together by head coach Bernard Lagat is one he believes can compete for a national title in as soon as two years.
Mattoon believes that is well within reach for Jodon.
“With the type of character Noah has, the sky is the limit for him,” Mattoon said. “He’s a guy that just wants to get after it. When you have that mindset, you can do anything.”
Jodon still frequents the trails on his bike to stay in shape during the off-season. He hasn’t completely given up one of his first loves.
He was skeptical at first whether he was making the rig he decision to give up mountain biking for running. But over the course of the last four years, it has paid off.
Now, he hopes to win gold in May and leave a strong foundation at Desert Vista that can be carried on by those younger than him coming up in the program.
“I want to show anyone can do this with consistency and mental toughness,” Jodon said. “Complacency I feel can kill your performance. For me, it’s getting over that feeling of doing good enough. I hope people can learn that from me.”
