After more than a full year of athletics being impacted by COVID-19, Ahwatukee sports, for the moment at least, seem to be recovering.
One familiar program hoping to continue its prominence is the Desert Vista swim team, which is led by longtime head coach Shawn O’Connell. His 19th season with both the boys’ and girls’ teams has started extremely promising.
To kick off the season, the Thunder competed at the Croswhite Invite meet on Sept. 11. Out of 45 schools who entered, the boys’ squad took first, and the girls brought home a respectable second place.
Two weeks later on Sept. 25, Desert Vista left the TYR High School Classic in Tucson, with two first-place finishes, including several school and meet records that were broken by Thunder swimmers.
Junior Tres Mungia was a part of the 200-yard medley relay team that broke the Tucson meet and Desert Vista record (1:35.08). He also took home first in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.60), which beat the same records.
“It felt amazing to break the 100-breaststroke record,” Mungia said. “It’s been a goal since my freshman year.”
The interesting insight that O’Connell brings now is that he was the coach for a lot of the swimmers who set the records that are being broken today.
Seeing his program grow with generations of swimmers making their way through Desert Vista, is validation that can be confusing, as it forces him to root against previous Thunder teams.
“It’s been a whole cycle for the last 19 years as head of the program. Our assistant coach asked me last week if I was surprised these records are being broken, and I said yes because to beat these records you have to be really good,” O’Connell said, adding that on the other hand he was less shocked because he has seen the hard work this group has put in the last two years.
“(But) to do it in the middle of the season is a tremendous feat,” he said.
With the seasons occurring simultaneously, the camaraderie between the boys and girls is quite obvious, and it appears to be benefitting both thus far.
A member of the girls’ record-breaking relays in Tucson, Katherine Chelus, described why she felt both teams training together adds to the culture.
“Being together as a whole team helps us motivate each other and work hard, so when we get to the meets, we always cheer for one another,” Chelus said.
On the other side of the equation is Jack Luken, a senior who was also a part of the winning relay team. Like Mungia, he broke a school record in a separate event, the 100-yard butterfly (51.37).
Luken has enjoyed the connection with the girls’ team just as much as Chelus.
“There’s a little bit of taunting between us, I’m not going to lie,” Luken said. “We definitely push each other, whether we swim relays against one another or practice different strokes together, there’s always competition going on.”
A lot of coaches think about working hard and only picture being drenched in sweat, gasping for air. While there is a time and place for that kind of training, O’Connell believes paying attention to the little things can make all the difference.
When attention to detail comes into play, Luken is aware of how that can impact each swimmer.
“He’s really good about the tiny things when it comes to practice,” Luken said. “Not a lot of the time do we get to focus on starts and turns, but with O’Connell, we’re able to focus on the small stuff that helps us get faster.”
It is very rare that a team in any sport is almost entirely carried by juniors and seniors. This Thunder team has a lot of great upperclassmen but has relied on new faces to step up and fill holes on the roster where needed.
Even with the amount of experience some high schoolers come into their freshman year with nowadays, the veterans still have to get them up to speed on team values.
“Working with the freshman and sophomores is a lot of fun, they might not have as much team experience, so this year I have really tried to step up and become a role model for the underclassmen,” said Chelus, who is a team captain. “I think it is really important for the other swimmers on the team to have someone to look up to and be there for them throughout the entire season.”
Building team first qualities is not just for the future of the program, as the younger swimmers actually make a difference on the scoreboard.
Mungia still has his senior season after 2021, and his perspective on younger teammates proves why they have so much success transferring leadership within the students.
“One of the biggest changes in our team this year is the talent of the freshman and sophomores,” Mungia said. “They might not always hit the podium, but they are placing high in their races and earning our team a lot of points. At swim meets every point counts.”
The season is long, and in any sport, a hot start does not always mean the team will finish in the same way.
How can these two squads make sure they keep their foot on the gas?
“We haven’t focused too much on what we want to accomplish as a team, its more just training right now,” O’Connell said. “We don’t talk about going undefeated or winning a state championship, we talk about what we want to focus on, and right now that’s getting better as individuals.”
That will be key come time for the state meet, when the Thunder will go up against some of the state’s juggernauts in Brophy, Xavier and Chaparral at the Division I level.
“We plan to continue training hard in practice and dryland,” Mungia said. “I think both the girls and boys will be successful at state, even with the intense competition against power houses like Brophy and Chaparral, but I think our team can out swim the competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.