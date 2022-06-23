Ahwatukee's Fuchsia clients are treated as family

Wellness is important to Lawrence Holzman, the new owner of the San Tan Village and Ahwatukee Fuchsia spas.
He spent 35 years in Chicago working for Culligan Water, which focuses on providing high-quality water to homes and businesses.
“Water is so central to health and wellness,” Holzman said. “I was looking for an opportunity where I could continue to help people improve their well-being.”
When he was mulling retirement from Culligan Water, he sought an opportunity for which he could continue to help people improve their well-being.
“When I retired to Tucson, I knew all along that I wanted to buy a business,” Holzman said.
“I was really too young to just retire and sit around. I wanted to provide a service. Something big enough where I could have a manager help me. Most importantly, when I was with Culligan, it was all about wellness, treating water and making people’s lives better. Helping with well-being is a huge thing.”
With Fuchsia, he can provide the same great customer service and products.
“They have a great model,” Holzman said.
“We really offer three main services – esthetician services, massage therapy and wellness.”
For wellness, Fuchsia offers infrared sauna, LED light therapy; BrainTap, which helps with guided meditation; and compression boots. Services specific to each location can be found on their respective websites.
“We encourage our guests to come in for a massage or esthetician services and take advantage of the wellness services,” he said.
The ambiance in the spas is calming, warm and comfortable. From the guest services professionals to the aestheticians to the massage therapists, the entire staff is well trained and ready to assist with the selection a customized treatment or treatments to meet each person’s specific needs.
“What really struck me about Fuchsia was everybody who comes in is treated as a guest in our home,” he said. “We have varieties of teas, snacks and a tranquility room where they can relax before their services.
“Every service is customized. We do a pretty deep assessment of clients’ needs.”
Memberships are available. They are listed on Fuchsia SanTan’s website, fuchsiaspa.com/santan/ or fuchsiaspa.com/ahwatukee/. First-time visitors receive a discount on services.
“Our guests just love us,” he said. “They love the service providers. They love the services they receive. People who come in here love us.”
Fuchsia Spa
San Tan Village
3131 S. Market St.,
Suite 106,
Gilbert
480-626-4008
Fuchsia Spa
Ahwatukee
4025 E. Chandler Blvd..
Suite 3,
Ahwatukee
480-534-7350
