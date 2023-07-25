Low inventory continues to haunt home market

While mortgage interest rates this month have seesawed above and below 7%, a far steadier factor continues to cast a pall on the housing market in the Valley and across the nation for homebuyers.
The gloom generated by a near-historic low inventory of homes for sale this week and last echoed in various assessments of the current state of the housing market. The National Association of Home Builders reported on July 17 that building permits for new single-family homes plummeted by over 24% from May 2022 to MMay 2023. In Arizona, that decline for the same time period was twice that, the association reported.
"Over the first five months of 2023, the total number of single-family permits issued year-to-datenationwide reached 357,143," it said. "On a year-over-year basis, this is 24.7% below the May 2022 level of 473,997."
The decline in single-family home construction permits in the Phoenix Metro area declined by 43% in that time period.
And during the same time, the association said, multifamily permits soared in Arizona by 26.6% and in the Valley by 30% despite a nationwide drop of 7.1%.
After rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 6.96%, Realtor.com’s chief economist, Danielle Hale, said, “The lack of inventory is likely to be the key issue for eager buyers as it keeps upward pressure on prices while limiting buyer choice.”
Realtor.com also noted, “Not only are mortgage rates more than double what they were two years ago, but the typical asking price for a home has fallen less than 1% since last June’s all-time high of $449,000.”
Moreover, what Realtor.com called a “glacial slide” in home prices may be melting away.
Black Knight, which provides an array of services to the mortgage and real estate industries, on July 11 cited “distinct signs of market reheating almost universally in markets across the United States.”
Andy Walden, Black Knight vice president of enterprise research, noted, “There is no doubt that the housing market has reignited from a home price perspective.”
Black Knight said, “The reheating is widespread with more than half of the 50 largest U.S. markets seeing prices at or above 2022 peaks.
“While prices are still well below peak levels across the West and in many pandemic boom towns, price firming in recent months has begun to close those gaps,” it continued.
Walden said inventory nationwide has plummeted and that “active listings have deteriorated in 95% of major markets so far this year and, overall, we’re still down more than 50% from pre-pandemic levels.
“New construction starts and completions were both strong in May, which is welcome news. However, most projects underway in the month were 5+ multifamily units, as opposed to single-family residential units.”
Walden said new single-family homes “made up just 40% of the total and is now at construction levels still approximately -30% below the 2005 peak.
“As it stands, housing affordability remains dangerously close to the 37-year lows reached late last year, despite the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool the market,” he said, adding:
“The challenge for the Fed now is to chart a path forward toward a ‘soft landing’ without reheating the housing market and reigniting inflation. But the same lever used to reduce demand – that is, raising rates – has not only made housing unaffordable almost universally across major markets, it has also resulted in significant supply shortages by discouraging potential sellers unwilling to list in such an environment, further strengthening prices.”
The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading home market analyst, echoed that glum assessment for the Phoenix Metro area.
Reporting that “new homes are having a very good year and 1,646 were closed in June 2023, compared with 1,532 in June 2022,” the Cromford Report also stated, “We have a market which is seeing very low demand and even lower supply.
“With the 30-year fixed interest rate stuck around 7%, most homeowners do not want to sell and buyers are struggling to qualify and afford a home. Buyers are unimpressed with the low inventory of re-sale homes and are increasingly turning to new-built homes.
“Developers are enjoying strong orders, firmer prices and healthy margins, but have relatively low inventory of homes for sale and a weak pipeline of new permits to build. The strongest sector in the housing market is single-family new construction.”
It also said that while developers may be smiling, most other players in the local real estate market are not.
“For homeowners, rising prices are reassuring, but for agents, the low volume is a huge problem,” the Cromford Report said. “There are remarkably few new listings and closings are declining as we enter the summer doldrums. Title companies, lenders, warranty providers, inspectors and appraisers are all suffering from a prolonged weakness in transaction volume.
“While interest rates remain at 6.75% or higher, we appear unlikely to see much improvement. In fact, rising prices will make it even harder for buyers to close on a home. However, if interest rates were to fall to 6% or below, we could see a sharp increase in demand and an improvement in supply too.”
For the time being, it added, “the market continues to soften.”
The Cromford Report cautioned against hopes for a major shift in the market as the result of data in the second-quarter reports that U.S,. banks are now filing.
Banks “are set to report their biggest jump in loan losses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic” with a combined $5 billion in loan write-offs and a projected $7.6 billion set aside for other loans they expect to tank, the Cromford Report said..
The bad news for homebuyers?
“This has very little to do with the housing market,” the Cromford report said. “The main types of loans that are going bad are credit cards and commercial real estate.
“Loans secured by owner-occupied residential property are performing extremely well with very low levels of delinquency compare to long term averages.”
