When a client walks into the RE/MAX Foothills office in Ahwatukee, chances are very good that he or she has worked with the team before, or was referred by a friend or family member.
“Eighty percent of our business is repeat or referral business. I believe this speaks volumes for the value we provide to each client,” said Rod Hofeling, owner and designated broker, CRS, CLHMS.
Hofeling, who has lived in Ahwatukee for 32 years, was licensed in 1995 and joined RE/MAX Achievers in Ahwatukee in 1998. In 2014 he purchased a RE/MAX franchise and created RE/MAX Foothills.
“I have spent my entire career operating out of the Ahwatukee Foothills area,” he said, adding that 13 seasoned real estate professionals currently work with him at RE/MAX Foothills, which focuses primarily on residential real estate.
“We also have one of the most productive offices in the Valley.”
One reason that RE/MAX Foothills gets so much repeat and referral business, Hofeling said, is because of his team’s dedication to constantly improving their skills.
“Cutting edge technology has also been a huge factor, not only in our efficiency but ability to find access potential buyers and sellers and market property in ways that our competition simply cannot,” Hofeling said.
“As far as my office goes, I provide a positive, collaborative, education based environment that allows our agent/entrepreneurs to thrive.”
The RE/MAX brand has also been a factor in Hofeling’s office’s success.
“With a global reach of over 37 countries, we are able to tap into buyers all over the world,” he said, adding that he is currently hiring experienced real estate agents.
While low inventory over the last year caused home prices to soar to record levels, Hofeling said he has seen an increase in available properties as well as a tapering of prices.
Many of the buyers that have felt “shut out” in the past year are now finding success in obtaining a home, he noted.
Hofeling said he enjoys staying in touch with many of his clients.
“One of the most rewarding aspects of this career is meeting strangers, guiding them through a complex process and in the end creating some lifelong relationships built on trust.”
RE/MAX Foothills is located at 1345 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 219, Ahwatukee. For more information, call 480-336-2900 or visit www.azfoothillsrealty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.