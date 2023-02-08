REEIS offers holistic approach to conditioning

Since 2009, REEIS Air Conditioning & Home Performance has helped homeowners stay cool, no matter how high the mercury is climbing outside.
The family-owned and operated company, which serves homes throughout Ahwatukee and the East Valley, Arcadia, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, provides a number of traditional services including A/C and heating system maintenance, service, diagnostics and repair.
As owner Todd Russo noted, while other companies might focus only on the HVAC system, REEIS Air Conditioning & Home Performance takes a “whole house approach” to home performance and air conditioning that is very effective.
“Your home operates as a system. The air conditioner is just one component,” Russo said, adding that to deliver true performance results, his technicians take the time to carefully evaluate a number of other factors including the air conditioner’s performance, the thermal envelope, the system’s air flow, house leakage and pressure balancing.
“We call it thinking outside the box. We identify what your home needs and cater a solution to deliver proper performance.”
This holistic approach to air conditioning is definitely working, Russo said.
“According to the National Comfort Institute, the average air conditioning system in the United States only delivers 59 percent of its cooling capacity. REEIS takes pride in delivering as close to 100 percent cooling deliverance and home performance as possible.”
In addition, rather than use performance-based commissions to pay his employees, Russo is proud to offer technicians an hourly wage.
As he noted, this approach helps ensure that his employees will focus on fixing the issue at hand, not upselling parts and services that may not be needed.
“We offer value-added maintenance service packages like our Comfort Club option that will keep your AC unit working at peak performance, without the need to charge a la carte pricing for each item,” he said.
Customers who book an appointment with REEIS Air Conditioning & Home Performance can also rest assured that the technician will arrive on time instead of having to cancel at the last minute.
“We book appointments, and then show up for them, and we allocate the correct amount of time to complete the work,” Russo said.
The combination of REEIS Air Conditioning & Home Performance’s innovative approach to home cooling, along with its devotion to offering outstanding customer service means most home owners stay with the company for many years.
“Most customers who use REEIS over a competitor stay with REEIS. The vast majority of our work comes from our Comfort Club members who use REEIS exclusively, and we also get a high number of customer referrals,” Russo said.
Information: reeis.com
