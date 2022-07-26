Build-to-rent homes gaining market dominance

A new study says the Phoenix Metro area leads the nation in build-to-rent houses and more are on the way – including in Ahwatukee.
“There are currently 6,420 BTR houses in this metropolitan area, making it the most populous area in the U.S. for this type of housing,” said Adam Graham, an industry analyst at Fixr.com, a website that provides guides, comparisons, and term cheat sheets for remodeling, installation and repair projects.
The next two metropolitan areas in the top three nationally for build-to-rent houses – Columbus, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas – are relatively far behind Phoenix with 4,780 and 4,290 homes,
Other metro areas with more than 3,000 BTR houses are Houston (3,600), Riverside, California (3,540), Las Vegas (3,260) and Kansas City Metro (3,170).
Build-to-rent has been a growing trend across the Valley in the last two years.
Blandford Homes’ mammoth Upper Canyon development on 373 acres of former State Trust Land along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues, for example, will include 150 build-to-rent townhouses along with 1,050 traditional-sale single-family homes and 329 apartment units.
The Empire Group in Scottsdale last December unveiled plans for 144 single-family rental homes on 14 acres of Schnepf Farms – the celebrated Queen Creek agrotainment venue best known for its peach festivals and annual October Pumpkin and Chili Party.
The Village at Schnepf Farms is the company’s seventh in the Valley and one of 21 projects in a market area stretching from Casa Grande to Prescott.
Fixr.com said single-family rental home construction nationally increased 106% so far this year over all of 2021, which saw a 36% increase in rental home construction over 2020.
According to data taken from RentCafe, at least 13,910 SF BTR homes are under construction in the U.S. and 2022 is considered a likely breakthrough year in their popularity with real estate developers and investors.
And that’s because soaring home prices and mortgage costs are making it increasingly more difficult for first-time buyers to find a house to buy, experts say.
That sector of the housing market “will continue to grow so long as we have an inflated housing market,” Sarah Cunningham, owner of Ethos Design + Build|Remodel told fixr.com. “They are designed for long-term renters, but they are also creating housing stock that is not designed for home ownership and continues to make it difficult for first-time buyers.”
Hunter Housing Economics, a real estate analytics company, said more young families are turning to rental homes because they want their children to have a yard and a safer neighborhood.
Fixr said it polled professional remodelers who said more people want patios, decks, and balconies, proximity to parks and green space, and other amenities that they can’t find in apartment complexes.
Meanwhile build-to-rent also appeals to people who would prefer even routine landscaping as well as other maintenance to be done by someone else so they can pursue more enjoyable pastimes.
And builders are responding by making sure rental homes are constructed in a way that withstands the punishment of day-to-day living.
“When a BTR builder constructs a home, it is with a great deal of attention to durability and ease of maintenance,” said Housing Analytics President Brad Hunter. “That builder (or the investor/operator partner of that builder) knows that this home has to be able to withstand and resist pet damage, spills, and other mishaps.”
“That’s why most of the projects I’m seeing in the BTR world feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, which looks great, and is very resistant to scratches and will not warp if a drink is spilled on it. I’m also seeing home designs that allow maintenance workers to service the air conditioning systems and other HVAC systems via the garage, which is less intrusive for the tenants.”
Hunter told fixr that demand among investors for BTR projects “is already increasing rapidly, and the surge in mortgage rates has only accelerated the growth.”
Forbes quoted Scottsdale land sales expert Greg Vogel, who said 10% of all land sales in the Valley this year have been to build-to-rent developers and that this trend likely will increase.
“Rental yields are starting to allow BFR investors to outbid the homebuilders,” Forbes reported. “In our research, we have seen single-family rents rising by 7% to 10% a year over the past twelve months in many areas. Within a given BFR community, rents are being escalated at rates faster than this, particularly when a tenant moves out and the next one comes in.”
Fixr raised concerns about the trend, quoting one analyst as observing that while BTR might be good for investors, it’s not that great for communities.
“It’s making it harder for people to access homeownership,” the analyst said. “When that opportunity is taken away, like it is in communities like mine where there’s already low housing stock, it’s harder for people to create personal and generational wealth.”
