Hotter summers impact residential roofs

With summers trending hotter, roofing issues are becoming more prevalent. Understanding how the summer climate affects the roof allows homeowners to prepare in advance and prevent problems.
High temps: Unless there are trees in the yard providing shade, the roof will suffer from the effects of increasing heat. Temperatures on a home’s asphalt roof can exceed 150 degrees on a 90-degree summer day.
When temperatures get this high, it leads to the breakdown of the roofing materials. Asphalt shingles can loosen, granules on the shingles can dislodge, tiles can crack, and underlayment can dry out.
Homeowners need to inspect their roofs from the ground by standing back and looking for any damaged or dislodged shingles or cracks in tiles. They should also inspect the ground around their home after storms for small pebbles, an indication that the heavy monsoon rains are damaging the asphalt shingles.
Storms: Strong storms, hurricanes and tornadoes result in high winds leading to roofing elements becoming damaged.
After a storm, it is important to inspect the roof. During the inspection, look for missing shingles or tiles, damaged areas, exposed underlayment, and ponding water. Attics should also be inspected for telltale signs of roof damage such as sunlight sneaking in and moisture.
Ultraviolet light: During the summer, sunlight hits roofs at full force. Ultraviolet light from the sun penetrates the shingles or tile on the roof causing damage. UV light will even penetrate during overcast days, meaning no roof is safe from UV exposure during the summer.
UV light impacts the quality of the roof, causing materials to deteriorate at a faster rate. Wood will bleach, tiles may crack, and shingles will curl, peel, and split over time. The UV light also causes the oils in the roof to dry out making the material brittle.
Shingles that are lightening due to the UV light is the initial indicator that it is time for a professional to inspect your roof for any underlying damage.
Mold: High humidity leads to the growth of mold and mildew. It may be noticed growing under gutters, awnings, or in the corners of roof fascia.
Stains and streaks on shingles and tile are the identification factor of mold. While this form of mold is not dangerous, it is unsightly and causes the roof to stay damp, which leads to rot.
Mold should be identified and removed as quickly as possible. It penetrates roofing materials, which promotes wood rot and the erosion of shingles. If left untreated for a long period of time, the damage can become irreparable and result in the need for a new roof.
If streaks are noticed on shingles, or mold is noticed in crevices a professional should clean the affected area due to the potential health hazards.
Mike Smyth is general manager at Overson Roofing in Mesa. The company has served its clientele for over 30 years. Overson Roofing won the Better Business Bureau Blue Torch Award for ethics in 2016 and the Angie’s List Super Service Award in 2020. Information: oversonroofing.com
