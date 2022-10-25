Backing out of purchase contract not without risk

In separate articles recently published by CNBC and the Phoenix Business Journal, both reported that the number of homebuyers backing out of real estate contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months.
According to the articles, 21.6% of buyers in the Phoenix-area market called off their real estate deals in August, which was the sixth highest rate out of the top 50 U.S. markets. Our firm has seen a steady uptick in calls regarding contract cancellations over the last several months.
Backing out of a real estate contract is not without risk.
If a buyer backs out of a contract without a valid reason, the buyer may be required to forfeit their earnest money or (lots) more. Indeed, under the contract utilized by most buyers and sellers in Arizona, there are two primary remedies available to a seller when a buyer improperly cancels a real estate contract.
The seller can keep the buyer’s earnest money. Alternatively, the seller can sue the buyer for breach of contract. In such a scenario, the seller could seek much more in money damages than the amount of the earnest money. And, in many cases, a court may order the buyer to pay the seller’s legal fees, as well.
Therefore, it is imperative for buyers to carefully consider their rationale for cancelling a real estate contract and consider the risks associated with an improper cancellation.
As a reminder, if a seller gets cold feet and decides to back out of a real estate deal, the buyer also has two primary remedies.
In such a situation, a buyer may seek money damages from the seller, which may include the price to be paid for similar real estate, moving expenses, and a number of other items. Additionally, the buyer has the ability to seek an order of specific performance from a court. Such an order would require that the seller convey the property to the buyer.
In short, there are various reasons for the uptick in those cancelling their real estate contracts. These days, many of the cancellations relate to a buyer finding a home they like more, or someone getting cold feet because of economic concerns.
Both of these reasons could very well be improper depending on the terms of your existing real estate contract. No matter the reason, backing out of a real estate contract, whether for a valid or an invalid reason, can be a nightmare for the parties. And, if done improperly or untimely, a cancellation can be quite costly.
If you are a seller and a buyer has provided you with what seems to be an improper cancellation, it is best to seek legal guidance on your next steps. Similarly, if you are a buyer and your seller wants to back out of your real estate deal, a discussion with a real estate attorney may be very beneficial.
In both circumstances, the timing of seeking legal guidance is usually critical, as title companies, the counter-party, real estate agents, and even third-party buyers, may all be affected by your next move.
Ahwatukee resident Patrick MacQueen has formed a new law firm called Medalist Legal. Reach him at pmacqueen@medalistlegal.com
Log In
