Asking prices are high, but getting cut often

Realtor.com said the most recent data shows the median home price nationwide at a record-setting $450,000.
For the week ending July 23, the median listing price continued its 32nd straight week of double-digit growth, shooting up by 16.6% over last year.
“However, these sky-high asking prices are just that: an ask,” the website stated. “Buyers just aren’t biting like they used to. As a result, the portion of home sellers who resorted to cutting their price in June doubled to 14.9% from 7.6% last year.”
Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale noted, “Although home prices have not retreated, homeowners seem to be aware of the shifting market dynamic. And it may already be affecting their willingness to sell.”
The number of new listings on the market dropped by 6% year over year for the week ending July 23—that’s the third straight week of decline.
“But Realtor.com also noted that inventory overall is up by 30% over a year ago.
“The improvement for buyers essentially means they have four choices today for every three they had one year ago,” Hale explained.
Realtor.com noted that “in a larger context, active listings for the entire month of June remain less than half their level a year earlier.”
“Today’s shoppers have more options,” Hale said. “But the market needs even more before the selection is on par with the pre-pandemic or even the early-pandemic housing market.”
For the week ending July 23, homes lingered on the market for the same amount of time as last year.
While the latest monthly figures show homes getting snapped up within 32 days, the website said, this pace seems to be finally bottoming out.
“For the first time in two years, weekly data show that homes aren’t selling faster than in the prior year,” Hale explained. “They’re not yet taking longer to sell, but if recent trends continue, an increase in the time a home sits for sale is on the horizon. That should eventually help alleviate buyers’ sense that they need to rush to make an offer.”
According to Freddie Mac, for the week ending July 28, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 5.3% – down from the previous week’s average of 5.54%.
“Yet whether this momentary reprieve for homebuyers will last is anyone’s guess,” Realtor.com said.
“Adding to the turmoil, the Federal Reserve approved yet another interest rate hike on Wednesday of three-quarters of a percentage point – the fourth increase in five months – in its ongoing fight to curb inflation by dampening Americans’ desire to spend or borrow, as most do for housing,” it continued.
“And so far at least, the Fed’s efforts appear to be having the desired effect on homebuyers, many of whom are thinking twice about whether to forge ahead.”
Hale said that because inflation continues to exceed expectations, data show that the Fed’s policy adjustment is cooling housing demand.
“The forward-looking pending home sales data suggests further cooling on the horizon,” Hale added.
