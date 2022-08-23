Buyers now getting edge in Phoenix market

The real estate market has shifted quickly and dramatically, and sellers are scrambling to catch up and adjust their expectations.
The number of active listings in the Phoenix market has jumped significantly and sellers no longer have the extreme advantage they’ve seen over the past couple of years.
As of last week, active listings were at 16,130 compared to 4,865 at the beginning of the year and 6,299 a year ago.
As a result, we are no longer in a seller’s market. The real estate market is quickly becoming balanced.
Buyers are now making offers below List Price.
Sellers are being forced to drop prices.
Seller concessions are back in play.
Homes are staying on the market longer.
Buyers are able to pick and choose between homes once again.
What all this means is that sellers have to make a quick adjustment to the rapidly changing market.
Everything sellers have seen and heard in the past two years no longer applies.
Throw in inflation and rising mortgage rates and we are left with a lot of confusion.
We have been keeping up with all the changes and the ramifications of those changes, so please reach out so we can have a conversation about how all of this affects you and your real estate needs.
Ahwatukee Realtor Bonny Holland can be reached at Bonny@leadingluxuryexperts.com or 602-369-1085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.