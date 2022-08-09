Are home buyers gaining purchasing power?

With inflation rising and the Federal Reserve poised to make steady hikes, mortgage rates are falling after rapid jumps in June.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell slightly last month to 5.76 percent, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Interest rates have come down significantly over the last few weeks – between a half to three quarters of a percent – totaling thousands of dollars of savings over a year.
What does this mean for the average buyer?
Another $20,000 to $40,000 of purchasing power that they did not have a few weeks ago.
With concerns mounting over a possible economic recession and new mortgage applications in a steady decline over the last two to three months, mortgage companies are offering more competitive closing costs and interest rates to attract additional buyers.
Many borrowers are continuing to feel the pinch, and some are being priced out altogether due to the sharp rise in interest since the start of the year.
Competition remains strong amongst those who can afford to buy. That pool is steadily shrinking, with applications falling to a 22-year low, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Will the housing market continue to “normalize” over the remainder of the year?
We believe the housing market is going to see a deceleration, and hopefully not depreciation.
A deceleration is expected through the flurry of activity that is listings, closings, days on the market, price reductions, expired listings, etc. In terms of home value appreciation, with each passing month, that figure has reversed.
Last year, homes in Arizona appreciated between 20 to 25%, which was a total anomaly. What our market did last year, in terms of appreciation, was what it did the three years before combined.
Forecasts at the beginning of 2022 projected another 20% appreciation. After the year’s second quarter, the forecast has been cut from 20% to 5%.
The mortgage rate increase, alongside the war in Ukraine and inflated gas and grocery costs have widely impacted the projected home appreciation values for the remainder of the year.
All markets are cyclical: real estate,
finance, the job market. The rollercoaster can’t always keep going up. The jump in inflation, stock market volatility and
negative GDP have all happened very rapidly.
What is the trajectory of the rollercoaster?
The downward trends we’ve been seeing month-over-month recently are in as steep of a decline as we saw during the last market correction. The market is softening and softening rapidly.
The rate that Arizonans will see in depreciation will be much less than those living in a smaller state. With Arizona’s job growth rate, the desirable geographical location for retirees and young families alike, and general influx of new residents, the housing outlook for Arizona remains strong.
These factors provide enough of a cushion as a local economy and local market to stay afloat.
Retraction, softening, slow down, downturn… no matter what you call it, home value appreciation is not going to go up like last year, or how we initially thought it would at the start of 2022.
With both mortgage and federal interest rates on a turbulent ride this year, we stay the course and continue to help our clients navigate the market according to their plans and priorities.
Logan Hall is the director of operations, development and recruiting at RE/MAX Fine Properties and is in the top 1% of agents worldwide. Information: fineprop.com
