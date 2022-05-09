Arizona has become one of the hottest real estate markets on record. Property values in metro Phoenix have grown 31.1% from last year. Many out of state investors are taking stake in Phoenix properties due to growth forecasts, predicting the city will be in the top 10 best real estate markets this year.
Phoenix area home prices are expected to grow at a steady pace this year, making it an ideal market for investors. The limited housing supply also adds to the value, making this an incredibly competitive market.
Real estate investing is one of the fastest methods towards generational wealth. While real estate investments pose great opportunities, it is important to be aware of a few industry basics. If you plan on getting involved in real estate, here are a few suggestions that expert investors follow.
Know the neighborhood and risks. Consider the area in which you are purchasing a property. Areas that provide upcoming commercial and retail developments, such as shopping centers and restaurants, increase the odds of a profitable investment return.
A growing area in population and future developments is a great sign for a successful investment location. Research the worth of the area and recent comps to predict potential profit.
Be sure to calculate renovation expenses and other costs to calculate an anticipated profit margin. Set yourself up to make money and not lose money.
Upgrade your vacation home rental. Arizona is popular to tourists for the incredible weather, golf courses, and college towns. If you are hosting a vacation home, upgrade to a smart lock. Smart locks not only provide easy access for guests, but a sense of security as keys can’t be duplicated or lost.
Always keep your rental property in operable shape by repairing issues immediately. Do not forget to have all permits in order and assure all laws are followed where your rental home is located. An organized and clean listing with great photos, will make your rental home stand out for travelers.
Grow your investment without purchasing properties. Yes, it is possible to invest in real estate without purchasing real estate property. Invest in a real estate-focused company such as commercial real estate developers, timeshare companies, hotels and similar real estate companies.
Before investing in a company, analyze its stock and history to ensure it is a good option for you and your investment portfolio. Other methods of investing include real estate mutual finds and real estate exchange-traded funds, commonly known as EFTs.
Finally, look for a seasoned professional to guide you through the purchase for any type of real estate to ensure a smooth and successful acquisition. A knowledgeable agent will provide expert insight on the evolving market and industry trends that would impact the price of your new property, resulting in the highest return for your investment.
Chris Morrison is a founding member of RETSY, a technology-based real estate brokerage with over 300 years of combined experience and more than US $3.5 billion in sales.
