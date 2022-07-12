Curb utility bills with these helpful tips

You can lower these bills and free up cash and the changes are far from complicated—some are as simple as switching lightbulbs or tweaking the settings on your appliances.
Energy Sage says residential electricity rates have increased about 14% over the past 10 years. One way to cut down on your electric bill is by killing the “energy vampires” in your home.
Those are the little lights all over your house that indicate printers and chargers are plugged in and ready but not in use. Energy vampires suck dollars out of your wallet, an average of $250 a year for a typical U.S. household.
Unplug these items before bed, which will save you as much as 10% on your energy bill. The high-tech solution? Power cords such as the Embertec Emberstrip AV+ ($45) will turn off equipment when they sense it’s not in use.
Another way to reduce your bill is switching to low-energy lightbulbs.
Many local utility companies offer energy audits—often for free. This involves experts assessing your home’s energy consumption patterns and looking for areas where you could cut back .
Auditors might do this remotely by poring over your records. Or they might visit your home to examine everything from its windows to ductwork to showerheads—saving you as much as 30% of your monthly bills.
You might not have considered when it comes to your ultra hot showers is how much scalding water costs.
“About 20% of the energy used in a home goes toward water heating,” says Michael Thomas, founder of Carbon Switch. “One of the most effective ways to cut down on that energy use is to install a heat pump water heater (aka hybrid water heater).”
According to Thomas, you can save anywhere from $20 to $600 a year making this switch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.