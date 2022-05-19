Address legal damages up front with an attorney

An often-overlooked aspect of evaluating one’s legal case by clients assessing legal damages, it is not always as straightforward as it seems.
Let’s suppose you live in a homeowner’s association and your neighbor begins construction in June of a second-story addition without your consent or approval while away in your summer cabin.
When you arrive home a few months later, you are very upset to learn of the new structure because you no longer have the mountainous views you previously had serving as a backdrop to your backyard. Instead, all you can see is your neighbor’s close-up second story structure.
You took great pride in your backyard views and guests routinely admired the views when over. You review the governing documents applicable to your HOA and learn that your neighbor and the HOA are in violation of the governing documents.
Without hesitation, you hire a lawyer and file a lawsuit.
Since the structure was completed or substantially completed over the summer months while you were away, it is unlikely that the court will force the neighbor to take down and demolish the structure. That leaves you with a case for legal damages.
Up to this point, you have not put much thought into legal damages and just assumed they exist and for a lot of money – after all, you’ve lost your mountain views in your backyard! Even your friends have commented on the loss of view.
As part of the litigation process, after consulting with appraisal experts, you learn that no appraiser is comfortable testifying to a diminution in value of your property because the “data” does not support damages.
In other words, the appraisal experts inform you that while they personally and subjectively believe you have suffered damages, there is not sufficient data (in the form of comparable sales) to prove that the loss of your mountain view means your property is worth less.
While you may be able to present diminution in value evidence through your own testimony, it could prove difficult to make out a case for legal damages. And, while there may be other legal damages you can assert in this case, the lack of an appraisal expert is a setback.
Of course, this is just a hypothetical example, and there are many cases where appraisal experts would testify to damages in the above example.
But the point is, it should not be assumed you have legal damages. Among other things, it is vitally important to address legal damages upfront with an attorney in a litigation case.
Ahwatukee attorney Patrick MacQueen and Chandler attorney Benjamin Gottlieb created a different kind of law firm using state of the art legal software and technology combined with award-winning legal minds to provide the best real estate representation available. Ben can be reached at ben@mandglawgroup.com or 602-533-2840.
