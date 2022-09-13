Sellers losing advantages, survey states

While homebuyers haven’t had much – or any – room to haggle amid the seller’s market of the past two years, a new report indicates those days “are officially over,” Realtor.com said last week.
A recent survey by Realtor.com and HarrisX of 449 Americans who sold their home in the past 12 months revealed that sellers “are giving into buyers’ requests on a number of things that might have seemed unthinkable just months ago.”
“Our survey shows that the overheated housing market of the past two years—which predominantly favored sellers—is beginning to regain a sense of normalcy, which is welcome news for homebuyers,” said George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com."
In large part of the last two years, buyers asked for concessions at the risk of losing the home to others who were willing to forgo term changes or contingencies.
“That’s just not happening anymore,” Realtor.com said.
The survey showed:
31% of buyers in July paid below asking price. Research shows that almost one third of sellers in the last month actually dropped their prices below asking.
“Rising inventory is motivating more of them to resort to price cuts in order to successfully close transactions,” said Ratiu.
32% of sellers dropped the price because the home didn’t meet appraisal.
“Meeting appraisal” means lending institution determines if an appraisal shows the house is worth what someone offered for it.
The fact that almost a third of sellers today are dropping their prices to accommodate the appraisal “is a very good sign indeed for buyers,” the researchers said.
92% of sellers accepted some buyer-friendly terms.
Some buyer-friendly terms that sellers are now more willing to entertain include sellers agreeing to contingencies in the contract, such as the appraisal, home inspection, home sale, and financing. Sellers are also increasingly paying for some or all of the buyer’s closing costs; and are more flexible on the timeline for closing.
95% of sellers who sold in the past month reported that the buyer requested a home inspection.
That’s up from 82% of those who sold six to 12 months ago. “That shows that buyers are growing bolder, and they wouldn’t ask if they didn’t have some expectation of a seller accepting their requests,” Realtor.com said.
A professional home inspection is always a good idea for homebuyers, but during the housing market’s peak, many waived this important step in order to be competitive with their offer.
100% of sellers offered to make at least some repairs when asked
A little over two-thirds, or 67% of
buyers, asked for repairs, usually after the inspection came in and found the home lacking in some way. Only 31% of buyers dared to ask for repairs six to 12 months ago.
The average amount that recent sellers spent on repairs prior to listing was $14,163, according to the survey.
But Realtor.com said sellers still have some advantages.
“Despite this gradual shift in buyers’ favor, there’s still a degree of good news for sellers– such as some homes continuing to sell at lightning speed," it said.
The survey reports that 22% of people who sold within the past month said their home went under contract in less than a week. That is up from 14% of the people who sold six-to-12 months ago.
“At the same time, it’s worth noting that the majority of recent sellers are still satisfied with the outcome of their home sale,” Ratiu added.
