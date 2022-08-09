How to stay safe from rental scams in the Valley

As inflation rates have skyrocketed, housing scams are on the rise. Scammers are increasingly targeting renters and potential home buyers.
Across the country, rental and housing scams have cost victims millions. According to the FBI, thousands of people nationwide reported losing hundreds of millions of dollars last year in rental scams, increasing by 64% from the previous year.
This year, the Phoenix area has seen the largest inflation rate in the country, at 12.3%.
Local bureaus around the country have warned that housing scams are likely to skyrocket, taking advantage of individuals looking for affordable housing on the back of some of the highest rent increases we have seen in U.S. history.
Rental and housing scams tend to manifest themselves in one of two ways.
The first is potential tenants filling out a housing application with sensitive details such as their social security number and other personal information and never hearing back from the “landlord.”
The other way these scams manifest are through people being asked for large deposits by “landlords” and not hearing anything once the money has left their hands.
The common thread for these scams is that these rentals are typically listed below market value and tenants are incentivized to submit their application in a hurry due to a shortage in affordable housing and high demand due to inflation.
But how do you avoid getting scammed while looking for affordable housing?
First, never rent without seeing the place in person or sending a trusted contact to see it on your behalf. If you’re unable to be there in person, schedule a video walkthrough.
Typically, in rental scams, the “landlord” advertising the property doesn’t actually have a way to access the inside. If a “landlord” refuses to show you the inside of a property, it is almost certainly a scam.
Before signing a lease, thoroughly research the rental company or verify the owner of the property. Ask for proof of homeownership (eg. a title deed) in order to verify that the homeowner has the rights to rent out the property.
When working with a large rental company, research their reviews and if you are in email correspondence with anyone, verify that they are emailing you from a legitimate company domain.
Never give out your Social Security number or other personal information without having met the landlord or having done thorough research.
If you are required to provide your Social Security number or other sensitive information prior to viewing the property, it may be a scam.
Conversely, if someone is willing to rent to you without requiring any of
the above information at any point in the process, this may also be indicative of a scam.
If you believe that you’ve been scammed, reach out to the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Response Center, file a claim on the Internet Crime Complaint Center, notify local authorities of the details of your situation and the person who scammed you, contact a legal advisor or lawyer, and leave a negative review on the scam ad to ensure that no one else will fall into this trap.
As trust continues to break down online and financial fraud becomes more prevalent, it is imperative that individuals take steps to mitigate their risk of becoming victims of such scams.
With rising inflation and high demand for affordable housing, it’s more important than ever to stay vigilant while on the search for a new home or apartment and report any suspicious activity.
Kerry Merryman is president and COO of Aura, a cybersecurity firm.
