Valley home market today differs from 2008

The residential real estate market has certainly experienced a shift in the last few months.
Interest rates have increased, the quantity of offers is decreasing and houses are sitting on the market for longer.
Without a doubt, the buying mania that grew to oversized proportions in the last 6 months is over, does that mean we are facing another crash like 2008?
For some insight to the answer to that question, let’s compare 2008 with today’s market.
So why is the market slowing down and what can be expected in the next 3 to 6 months?
Demand Reduction:
Recent interest rate increases are starting to have a marked effect on the demand side.
Consider that for every 1% loan interest rate increase reduces a borrower’s buying power by 10%.
Interest rates have increased approximately 2% since January.
This means that if a borrower qualified for a $500,000 loan in January, that
same person would qualify for a $400,000 loan today.
The only two options for that buyer – or new buyers entering the market today –are either a smaller house or wait a while.
It appears that many buyers are electing to wait and see what happens.
Supply Increases:
At the end of May there were 11,726 active listings in the Greater Phoenix ARMLS system.
This number is 40% greater than the end of April, and 64% greater than the end of March.
Yes, looking at those numbers it’s easy to sound the alarm, they are great for media “shock” effect!
However, let’s put these numbers
into context.
A balanced market in the area is approximately 25,000 to 30,000 residential listings that usually creates around 3 months in days on market.
Using this historical balanced market number means that the current quantity of home available to purchase are only 39% to 47% of the quantity that is considered a balanced market and nowhere close to a sellers market.
The market appears to be still far away from the “fire sale” conditions that predominated in 2008.
What to Expect?
The unanswered question is will
this pullback accelerate or find a level of stability before major price damage is done?
By the numbers, Greater Phoenix remains firmly in a sellers market although the speed of price increases driven by aggressive buyers has certainly slowed or stopped in many areas.
It’s reasonable to expect a plateauing of prices combined with a pullback
or decrease in pricing, especially as interest rate increases start to affect
newer buyers.
Different neighborhoods, price ranges, and zip codes appear to be affected to differing degrees.
If you have an interest in the how the market shift is affecting your immediate area or the price of your home, contact geoffgreen@kw.com. Geoff Green is a successful realtor with Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living. Information: 602 790 2927.
