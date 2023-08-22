Valley homebuyers continue facing a bleak market

This 7,217-square-foot home on. S. Montezuma Court, Ahwatukee, recently sold for $1.7 million. Built in 1988, the six-bedroom, six-bath, two-story house boasts an array of amenities, including a master bedroom on each floor, 20-foot stone fireplace, 10-foot granite kitchen island, high-end appliances that include two ovens and a double dishwasher, formal dining room and wine cellar and a resort-style pool. (Special to AFN)