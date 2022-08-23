Revel independent living communities near completion

Two new independent living facilities, Revel Legacy and Revel Scottsdale are nearing completion and already have begun leasing residences.
The properties each feature over 150 apartment homes on over 170,000 square feet of land that were acquired by parent Wolff Company in 2018 and have taken a new approach to the world of independent living communities.
“We wanted to create an aesthetic that didn’t look like a typical senior property so that anybody can walk into here and not think, ‘Oh, I’m walking into an active adult or senior living facility,’” said Christina Johnson, the creative director for Private Label International, which designed the two communities.
Wolff paved the way for Revel Scottsdale by buying the Scottsdale Athletic Club for $9 million and razing it, according to data reported by Valley real estate tracked vizzda.com.
Although the design team had a clear image in mind for both communities, they faced an uphill battle bringing them to fruition.
First, they were put on hold during the early days of the pandemic.
Then, Johnson said, the team had to practice “value engineering” when it got back to work to re-evaluate costs, alter renderings and substitute materials.
The design of both properties had to cater to the property’s core demographic of individuals over the age of 55.
“We needed to be cognizant of all of the flooring transitions and whether something is slippery as well as the durability of all the materials knowing that there will be wheelchairs and walkers that could be banging into walls or things like that,” Johnson said.
The communities’ amenities also are designed to make them stand out among independent living facilities.
“We do whatever it is that makes people happy as they age, that’s what our mission is,” said Danette Opaczewski, the executive vice president and COO of Revel Communities.
“We approached it like we would a hotel or a resort and just going there with the mentality that it needs to feel welcoming, warm and inviting and also check the boxes of all these other functional things in need to do,” Johnson added.
With that in mind, Opaczewski and her team got to work asking for input from potential residents and people who fit their core demographic on what they were looking for in independent living communities.
“We asked ‘How are they living? How are they taking care of themselves? What causes them stress?' and then we took a look at the independent living space, which is just beautiful apartment living with additional services,” Opaczewski said.
“Those services just take the worry out of your life so you can focus and enjoy the things that you want versus the needs of grocery shopping or finding food. So, I think for me, we’re constantly pushing the concept of excellence.”
The facility offers amenities ranging from a fitness and movement center and a movie theater to a pizza kitchen and a hair salon.
“I think that our residents are an incredibly culturally rich, sophisticated group of our society,” Johnson said. “They love to do super social things; they love to dance, sing, play instruments and create art and they’re such cool people.”
Applicants can choose from plush two-bedroom cottages, two-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom apartments or studio apartments that carry large price tags starting at over $3,600 a month for a studio to over $6,600.
As construction continues to wind down, Revel Communities and Private Label International hope to have the properties completed by the end of the summer and continue building independent living facilities that ease residents in their transition into later stages of life.
To learn more
Revel Scottsdale is located at 8225 E. Indian Bend Road. revelscottsdale.com
Revel Legacy is located at 8890 E. Legacy Boulevard. revellegacy.com
