Buyers might face long haul fixing credit rating

Having good credit helps prove your creditworthiness to potential lenders. If you’re hoping to buy a home, having a good credit score is key, since it helps you qualify for a mortgage.
So if your credit score is low, indicating bad credit, knowing how long it takes to raise it to the home-buying range can help you plan.
Credit repair companies sometimes promise almost instant results, saying that they will do the hard work. However, there’s no secret to raising your score, and it can’t happen overnight.
It is possible to raise your credit score within one to two months. It may take even longer, depending on what’s dragging down your score and how you handle it. Here’s step-by-step advice for do-it-yourself credit repair that works, so you’ll never ask yourself this question again, “how long does it take for credit score to go up?”
While the score required varies by area and type of loan, lenders will generally look for a score of 660 or higher before they will grant a mortgage. If you’re hoping to boost your credit score fast, here are some actions you can take.
Correct errors on your credit report. Correcting errors on your credit report is a relatively quick way to improve your credit score. If it’s a simple identity error—like a credit card that’s not yours showing up—you can get that corrected within one to two months. If it’s an error on one of your accounts, though, it could take longer, because you need to involve your creditor as well as the credit bureau.
The first step to correcting errors is to get a copy of your free credit reports from TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian (the three major credit bureaus). You can do this at no cost once a year at annualcreditreport.com.
Next, review your credit report for errors. If it’s an error on one of your accounts, you must refute that error with the bureau by providing documentation arguing otherwise.
Credit bureaus typically have 30 days to investigate the error. If they agree that it’s an error, they will remove the item. The credit bureau may also ask for additional information or ask you to discuss the information with the creditor involved. If that’s the case, stay on top of communications with your creditor so you can get things resolved as quickly as possible.
Build a credit history if needed. A low credit score doesn’t always mean you have bad credit. It can just mean you have thin credit. In other words, you haven’t demonstrated enough creditworthiness to potential lenders, at least that they can see on your credit report.
If that’s the case, you may need to open a credit account, such as a credit card, and make payments on it regularly. Try to get a card with no annual fee, if possible. Don’t overspend or use this as an excuse to take out loans you don’t need.
Deal with delinquent accounts. If you have bad credit, bringing delinquent accounts current and settling accounts that are in collections can also boost your score fairly quickly. Once the creditor or collection agency reports your account update, you should see a positive bump in your score.
Keep in mind, though, that your late payment history will remain on your credit report for seven years. If you have bad accounts that have been on your report for six years or more, you may not want to worry about settling them or bringing them up to date. This can re-age the account, and if you fall behind again, it will stay on your credit report for another seven years.
Lower your credit utilization ratio. Your credit utilization ratio refers to how much you owe compared with the amount of available credit you have. For example, if you have a $10,000 credit limit across all your credit cards and you have balances totaling $9,000, you’ve utilized 90% of your credit. This drags down your score.
Scores are updated on an ongoing basis, and creditors typically report once per month, so if you make a payment that lowers your credit utilization, that should be reflected on your score within two months.
If you’re regularly using your credit card but you want to keep your utilization low so you can apply for a mortgage, you may want to pay down your credit card balance on a weekly or biweekly basis. This ensures that your balance is as low as possible whenever your creditor reports your payment history to the credit bureaus.
You can also decrease your card utilization by getting more credit, but this approach can backfire.
How long does it take to improve credit score, plus how to raise it for the long haul
Short-term damage control consists of correcting errors, settling your delinquent accounts, and optimizing your credit utilization to make your credit report look better. Contrary to what some credit repair places promise, you can’t delete genuine negative information from your credit history.
The only other things that will improve your long-term score are time and building up a perfect or nearly perfect payment history, starting now.
For example, if you tend to forget to make payments on credit card debt, you can set up automatic payments.
You should also check your credit report on a regular basis, so you can fix any errors that occur. You’ll also see how your efforts are paying off.
And here’s some good news for people with bad credit: Generally, people with the lowest scores will see the biggest gains the fastest.
Realtor.com provided this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.