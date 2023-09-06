Controversial casita measure to go before council

Phoenix City Council today faced the prospect of a long and testy hearing as opponents and proponents weigh in before it votes on a measure that would allow single-family homeowners to build a casita in their backyard.
The city Planning and Development Department asked the council to postpone until November a hearing on a second controversial amendment that would reduce or even eliminate minimum parking space requirements for new apartment complexes – including a couple bound for Ahwatukee.
The Ahwatukee Village Planning Committee in July urged rejection of both amendments, citing concerns about excess parking in neighborhoods and, in the case of the casitas, about owners using them as short-term rentals.
The two amendments are part of a broader set of changes to the Zoning Code aimed at helping the city meet its goal of creating or preserving 50,000 “affordable” housing units by 2030.
While no one has defined “affordable” as it relates to that goal, critics and some experts have indicated the rule to allow casitas, formally called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, may not have all that much an impact on the city’s objective.
On the one hand, VPC members and others have pointed out that without following Flagstaff’s example and requiring a minimum stay of 30 days or more, ADUs could joined the ever-growing pool of short-term rentals in Phoenix.
On the other hand, Ahwatukee real estate attorney Patrick MacQueen said the amendment that has gone before the council appears to allow homeowners associations to block members who want to build a casita.
In a report filed with City Council by the city Planning and Development Department last week, numerous proponents of both zoning amendments urged their approval.
The report also includes minutes from most of the 15 VPCs in Phoenix that evaluated the measures.
The Ahwatukee Foothills and Desert View VPCs gave thumbs down to the ADU measure. Six of the other 13 VPCs in Phoenix approved it but urged modifications while five others okayed it as is.
Another panel failed to have a quorum to make a recommendation on either amendment.
The parking measure was opposed by far more VPCs. Nine of the city’s 15 panels rejected it while one if the five that approved it asked for modifications.
The city Planning Commission has recommended both measures for council approval.
In some VPC minutes, committee members noted that a casita would drive up a homeowner’s real estate taxes since it would upgrade the property while others insisted more building standards should be included to ensure no one drops a modified shipping container in their backyard.
In the council report, a diverse array of advocates for affordable housing and builders urged approval of the casita measure.
However, the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona urged the council to drop a requirement from the ADU measure that the owner live in one of the houses.
The measure requires the casita be no larger than 75% of the main house.
Several organizations and Democratic lawmakers enthusiastically endorsed the measure.
In a letter signed by two lawmakers, the American institute of Architects, AIA Phoenix Metro, A Permanent Voice Foundation and the Urban Phoenix Project, proponents call casitas “among the most naturally affordable forms of housing.”
They claimed a “new market-rate casita rents for 75% less than a new single-family home,” contending they “provide opportunity to people of all ages” and are affordable to as much as three-quarters of the people who earn the average median income for the area.
“Casitas enable seniors to age in place by providing ongoing rental income without needing to move off their property,” the letter stated, citing a poll that showed 73% of all residents in the county support casitas. No methodology for that poll was provided.
The Neighborhood Coalition for Greater Phoenix took a different tack, and last week again assailed the measure in its current form, stating it has “the potential to harm Phoenix neighborhoods.”
“Neighborhood Coalition members generally support efforts to increase the city’s housing stock by encouraging construction of ADUs,” the Coalition said in a release last week. “However, the proposed changes circulated by city planners have shortcomings that should be remedied.
“A primary concern is that the proposal would not stop new ADUs from being used for short-term rentals that create traffic, parking and noise problems for neighborhoods.
“The proposal’s provision to require restrictive covenants against use of ADUs as short-term rentals (which would not help provide permanent housing) is unfair and unrealistic because it is unclear how it would be enforced.”
It also voiced concern about the lack of additional on-premises parking requirements, contending “that means ADUs would create on-street parking congestion that would inconvenience residents and create traffic safety hazards.”
“We see no indication that the City Council as a whole is listening to citizens’ concerns about these proposals and input from the city’s advisory bodies,” the coalition wrote. “We want the City Council to carefully review and revise the proposed amendments before voting them up or down. The ADU proposal can be easily improved with changes related to parking, short-term rentals, historic protection and homeowner associations.”
