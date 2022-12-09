Data provides some hope for Valley home sellers

A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging for the Valley housing market.
The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, recently reported on two trends that offer encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
On the one hand, it said, the weakening in the housing market in the last three months appears to be slowing down, suggesting “the overall deterioration for sellers is starting to decelerate,” the Cromford Report said last week.
And despite a significant decline in demand, it noted, building permits issued for new single-family homes Maricopa and Pinal counties have plummeted – setting up a return next year of the same dearth in inventory that helped propel the soaring home prices of the last
two years.
“The single-family building permit counts have collapsed, with only
1,149 being issued in October 2022 for Maricopa and Pinal counties,” it said. “This is the lowest monthly total since February 2015. It is also down 53% from October 2021.”
Noting that “the single-family permit count year-to-date is 24,442 which is lower than all years from 1996 to 2006,” it warned, adding:
“With such a drop in building plans, we are setting ourselves up for a shortage of supply next year should interest rates drop and demand for purchased single-family homes recover.”
That doesn’t mean building has stopped – it’s just not in the single-family arena.
“The situation is completely different with multifamily permits in Maricopa and Pinal,” the Cromford Report said. “The construction of multifamily units is accelerating and we now have 15,925 units year-to-date as of October 2022. This is up more than 30% over this time last year. 2022 will be by far the strongest year ever for multi-family unit permits.
While square foot price continues a downward drift, the report said, it has not occurred “at any alarming rate,” the report stated, adding that the current price is $274 compared to $279 in September – a 1% decline but still above the square foot price of 2021.
“Although the lack of demand causes concern,” it noted, “the shortage of supply goes a long way to counter-balance this and downward pressure on prices is fairly light.”
At the same time, the Valley’s 17 housing submarkets also are showing encouraging trends for sellers.
“There are numerous signs that the situation is starting to improve gradually over the last two weeks,” the Cromford Report said, counting Phoenix and the East Valley among areas where inventory is falling – thus counteracting any impact a decline in demand might have on prices.
“Only 6,713 new listings were added in the past four weeks,” it said in mid-November. “This is down 27% from last year and down 25% from 2020. What is most amazing is that these unusually low numbers of new listings come less than five months after the record high of 12,246 was set on June 28.
“Those who think the housing market is a bursting bubble are obviously wrong,” the Cromford Report said. “In a bubble we have a stampede of sellers trying to get out. You could be forgiven for thinking a bubble was bursting in June, but there is no evidence to support that conclusion today. We have a tired and low-volume market, but supply and demand are both very weak.
“If new supply stays as low as it is now, it would not take a large increase in demand to go back to a balanced market.”
It also predicted supply would continue to drop into next year.
As for demand, the report added. “With mortgage rates stabilizing for a while at a rate around 6.6% to 6.7% for a 30-year fixed loan, demand for homes has also stabilized, though at a very low level.”
“Even so, we have fewer than 7,000 listings under contract across all areas and types and we really should be well over 9,000 in a normal market,” it cautioned. “We almost achieved 9,000 in late August but the Federal Reserve took an ax to chop that down.”
Still, it said, “there has been relatively little discussion about the weakness of housing supply.
“When we look at new listings arriving into the ARMLS database, we see a startling drop off in all the numbers.”
However, in the southwest, this trend seems to be largely confined to the Phoenix Metro area as “the Pacific Coast cities are severely affected by the downturn especially the extremely expensive locations of San Francisco and Seattle.”
