Housing market shifts toward more buyer control

Wow, according to Time Magazine, Arizona experienced a residential real estate price appreciation of 27.5% from the Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, the only state that appreciated faster was Florida with a growth rate of 29.8%.
Both Arizona and Florida experienced limited housing supply and rocketing demand – until recently.
My analysis was that price growth was higher than that in the Phoenix area.
The question to ask is how much of that value is going to disappear as the market slowly shifts to a more buyer-oriented market?
Let’s look at the factors that have affected both the supply and demand for housing across the Greater Phoenix area, then we’ll examine the Ahwatukee market in particular.
Supply rockets upward
More sellers are placing their properties on the market sensing that now might be the best time to cash in on historically high prices and ease of selling,
Unfortunately, new sellers in most cases have missed the top of the market and are having to reduce prices or offer incentives to get their properties sold.
If priced properly, houses are still selling but the act of placing a for sale sign in the front yard no longer draws hordes of anxious buyers primed and intent on out-bidding each other.
Earlier this year during March there were approximately 4,500 residential properties available for sale, an extremely low number compared to historical levels.
At the end of June there were 13,500 properties available for sale, about 3 times the number in March.
The long-term average for Active residential listings in Greater Phoenix is a little more than 27,000 properties.
Clearly, the number of residential properties for sale are still below the long-term average but sellers have closed the gap from only 16% of the long-term average to roughly 50% in about 90 days!
To me that is a market that has undergone a rapid shift in dynamics.
Do these numbers now mean we are in a buyers’ market?
I don’t believe the numbers show we are in a buyers’ market but certainly seller price reductions coupled with seller concessions is becoming a real factor in successful transactions.
Buyer demand is doused
A major component of the housing feeding frenzy in March and April of
this year was continuing low mortgage interest rates.
The recent increase in mortgage rates has certainly reduced the quantity of buyers across just about all price ranges.
As any economics student knows, an increase in supply coupled with a decrease in demand will lead to lower price levels.
Every 1% increase in mortgage interest rates reduces a buyer’s loan qualification by about 10%.
Since January mortgage rates have increased about 3% which has a result of reducing buying capacity for a borrower by roughly 30%.
This means that a buyer who qualified to purchase a $500,000 home in
January would not qualify for the same loan today.
Zip Codes 85044, 85045, 85048:
Keeping pace with the broader Phoenix Metro area, Ahwatukee has seen a significant increase in properties for sale from the 60s earlier this year to 201 at the end of June.
Days of Inventory for Ahwatukee properties remained at a paltry 23 at the end of June compared to the longer-term average of 62.2.
Days on Market at the end of June was 24 compared to the long-term average of about 50 days.
These market characteristics should be expected to change as transactions shift to be more buyer-controlled.
What does this mean?
Sellers should make certain their properties are in excellent condition and priced for a market that has buyers more in control of the transaction.
Price reductions or concessions to complete a transaction are becoming more common, overbidding the asking price by aggressive buyers has all be disappeared.
When deciding on an asking price any analysis should address the current competition on the market for similar properties coupled with how long the property has been for sale.
Focusing on recent closing prices of similar properties is likely to value the property above the market, leading to chasing the market down with price decreases.
Buyers can search for aggressively priced properties, research loan programs, and use offer-pricing strategies that can ease the interest rate shock in the first few years of home ownership.
Several lenders offer loan programs that can employ seller concessions to buy down mortgage interest rates, thereby increasing buyer qualification amounts.
Geoff Green is a local real estate expert and realtor at Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living. Studying the local and national market daily enables buyers, sellers, & investors to optimize transaction values and maximize investment income. Reach him at 602 790 2927 or geoffgreen@kw.com.
