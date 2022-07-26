Here are some signs of the changing market

The real estate market in Phoenix – and across the country – has been in an extreme sellers’ market for more than two years.
Demand for homes has been high, inventory has been low and mortgage rates dropped to historically low levels.
Sellers have been holding the upper hand in negotiations with few, if any, concessions being offered to buyers.
Now suddenly, the market has shifted dramatically and unexpectedly.
We are seeing a large increase in inventory, home prices continue to go up, mortgage rates are up and homes are staying on the market longer.
Active Listings: January 2022: 5,700; this month: 15,000.
Days on the market: January 2022: July 2022: 52.
Mortgage Rates: January 2022: 3.22%; July 2022: 5.70%
Here is a quick look at the market in Ahwatukee for:
Active Listings: January 2022: 22; July 2022: 103 (a 264% increase).
Days on the market: January 2022: 35; July 2022: 78
The market shifted very quickly – much faster than was expected due to inflation and the Fed rate hike. The strong sellers’ market is over and we are moving quickly towards a balanced market.
As for the rest of the year, it is difficult to predict. Projected inventory gains have gone from 0.3% for 2022 to 15%. Prices are projected to level out but still climb at a moderate rate. Affordability for buyers will continue to depend on inflation and the Fed.
There are many opportunities for buyers and sellers in this market and it is more important than ever to consult a real estate professional to guide you through this market.
Please reach out to us to discuss your individual situation so we can help you navigate the rapidly changing market.
Bonny Holland can be reached at bonny@LeadingLuxuryExperts.com or 602-369-1085.
