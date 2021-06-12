The home on the left, on S.Honah Lee Court in Ahwatukee, sold recently for $2.57 million. The 7,164-square-foot house, built in 2002, has three levels and includes a guest house. Above, this 5,500-square-foot home on South 7th Street, also Ahwatukee, garnered $1.8 million. The single-level home, built in 1999, boasts interior stone pillars.