Short-term rentals provoke council calls for more rules

A Phoenix City Council subcommittee wants the city to ensure short-term rental owners are checking renters’ background for sex offender status but city staff said monitoring their compliance would be expensive because there is no staff to do that.
Several members of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Planning Subcommittee pushed for more compliance checking – even suggesting owners be required to check renters for any felony convictions – during a June 21 hearing on city plans for imposing additional regulations on short-term rental owners.
Staff indicated it hopes to bring the new regulations – which include mandatory registration with the city – in early September.
But council members Laura Pastor and Debra Stark said those regulations may need toughening up.
Noting a short-term rental in her neighborhood hosted a party where a teenager was shot and the site was never listed as a short-term rental, Pastor said:
“There are a lot of incidents happening within these troubled neighborhoods – and they’re not even troubled neighborhoods, just within neighborhoods, affluent neighborhoods, historic neighborhoods and every other neighborhood.
“We have to get a handle on them and be proactive in protecting our city,” she added.
City staffers told the subcommittee there are “approximately 3,000” short-term rentals in Phoenix.
But airdna.com – which tracks the 10 million Airbnb and Vrbo rentals around the world – reports that Phoenix is home to 7,872 active rentals.
According to airdna, Ahwatukee is home to 433 of those rentals, with the most of them split between 85044 and 85048.
Deputy City Manager Alan Stephenson and city planner Marc Thornton laid out the plans they and staff have been developing for short-term rentals, noting that to a degree, the city is hampered by state law as to what municipalities can require of owners.
The city plans to require short-term rental owners to register with the city, paying a $250 annual fee – the maximum allowed under state law – as well as the County Assessor.
Failure to obtain the license could be more expensive than getting the permit because the city proposes a $1,000 maximum fine for every month it is not registered.
That $1,000-a-month maximum penalty also could be levied for failing to give the city the name and contact information of someone who could arrive at the rental when notified by police of an emergency – such as complaints about rowdy behavior.
The owner also would have to tell adjacent property owners of the existence of the short-term rental, maintain a minimum $500,000 liability insurance policy and conduct a sex-offender background check on all renters.
Failure to conduct that check would carry fines up to $500 for the first violation and up to $3,500 for the third violation.
The issue of background checks triggered a wide-ranging discussion that appeared to go beyond what the city staffers had planned to talk about.
It also led to at least one citizen’s request for even more rules imposed on short-term rentals, which she said “are killing Arizona.”
The rising number of short-term rentals in the Valley and throughout Arizona has been cited as a significant driver of the affordable housing crisis, although airdna.com has pushed back on this nationwide assertion by contending they help the economy.
Indeed, Glendale has none of the regulations the 2022 state law allows municipalities to impose, and city officials there have called short-term rentals a positive economic influence.
Councilwoman Ann O’Brien asked Thornton and Stephenson who would ensure that an owner is checking the sex offender status of renters.
“The onus put on the owner-operator to conduct that background check and then to keep those documents on file,” Thornton replied.
But O’Brien asked, “How would we verify that they are indeed doing it?”
While Thornton said his department’s enforcement division would be responsible, he also noted “we are complaint driven.”
In other words, the city can’t randomly check an owner-operator’s compliance with the background check regulation but could only act if someone has complained about it. Stephenson also noted that the city performs a sex offender check on the owner-operator.
Pastor questioned that process, saying, “It doesn’t sound like there’s any enforcement because I wouldn’t know if a neighbor would know whoever is renting is a sex offender.”
She wants the city to require owners to submit proof of their compliance with the background check requirement.
Stephenson said that could pose a challenge for city staff, telling Pastor:
“It’s just getting in all the paperwork from the different rentals on. the individual owners that is going to be time-consuming to do and adhere to. That’s what staff was putting on the owners so that if they didn’t do it, then we would be looking at revoking their permit because they didn’t comply with those requirements.”
Pastor replied, “So how do we know if they find one and just decide to ignore it or not do it? How do we know that other than a neighbor doing background checks on whoever’s renting? I don’t. It doesn’t make any logic to me.”
Stephenson said, “We can certainly look at that, as a proposal when we come to the full council and talk about that. It will require additional staff resources that we will not be able to pay for via the permit because the state law establishes a permanent maximum that isn’t going to cover existing staff time to administer the program as currently envisioned.
“So adding this other component will require additional staff to then monitor that, take in the paperwork, make sure that whatever that renter is on that day does not have a violation for sex offender and verify that information. And so that will be an expensive endeavor, given the amount of short-term rentals that we think are out there,” Stephenson added.
To which Pastor replied, “I would greatly appreciate some type of proposal or some type of innovative way of being able to know for enforcement purposes, but I don’t know what that looks like. And I think from there, as a collective council, we can figure out if additional resources are available.”
The discussion also included a plea from Susan Edwards, co-founder of the Arizona Neighborhood Alliance, which has fought for more controls not just on short-term rental operations but on the industry’s growth.
She urged the city staffers to impose a “drop-dead date” for registering with the city because “otherwise, you’re going to have scofflaws all over the place.”
Edwards also wants the neighborhood notification requirement extended to condo owners for people living above and below their unit – not just next door.
And she said the city police must do a better job responding to nuisance calls about rentals that become party houses.
“We have had people wait 45 minutes on hold on the non-emergency number just to get a police person and then they don’t get there until everything is calmed down,” Edwards told the subcommittee.
Edwards also said that teenagers now know that short-term rentals make ideal party houses, leading in some cases to violence.
Pastor insisted the city develop a tracking process for identifying troublesome rentals that frequently draw nuisance complaints from neighbors and visits from police.
Stephenson conceded that when an officer now visits a nuisance property, “it doesn’t necessarily show up as a short-term rental complaint.
