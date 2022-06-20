7 considerations for renting a storage unit

Many people keep storage units for months or even years.
Maybe you’re between houses, staging your home to sell it, or downsizing and need to get an attic’s worth of possessions tucked away. Or maybe you’ve just accumulated too much stuff.
Regardless of the reason, there are some smart strategies you should know before you decide to box your belongings and lock them away. Let’s look at seven important considerations.
What size storage unit should I get?
An 8-foot-by-8-foot-by-8-foot container will likely hold about one to two rooms worth of goods.
There is a huge variation in the size of storage units you can rent. The first step in figuring out what size works for you is deciding what you need to store.
Keep in mind you can stack items, similar to a giant Tetris puzzle.
“An 8-foot-by-8-foot-by-8-foot container will likely hold about one to two rooms worth of goods,” says Peter Warhurst, CEO of Red Rover Moving & Storage. “And a 16-by-8-by-8 container will hold approximately three to four rooms’ worth.”
How much does a storage unit cost?
The monthly cost for a storage unit is around $190 but can range from $100 to $300 depending on size and location. Timing can play a role in the price you get, too.
“The [prime] self-storage season is typically from March 1 to Dec. 1, which leaves December, January, and February to get the best deals,” offers Alan Mruvka, founder of StorageBlue self-storage and E! Entertainment Television.
Storage units almost always lease month to month with no minimum or maximum term. A note about when you vacate the unit: Give notice before your rent is due.
Is a climate-controlled unit worth it?
While they can be more expensive, a climate-controlled storage unit is money well spent if you want to keep your valuable items protected.
“Climate-controlled units are not about the temperature as much as they are about the humidity,” says Mruvka. Humidity can lead to dampness, which can lead to bacteria and mildew growth, which can damage certain possessions.
Do I need insurance?
Do you have homeowners or renters insurance? If so, great, because this will probably cover the items you put in storage. (You should also check your personal policy just to be sure.)
If not, however, don’t assume you’ll be automatically covered by the storage facility should something happen to your stuff while it’s being stored. The reality is, you probably are not. Many offer additional coverage you can buy on site.
Can I store anything I want?
Just because you rent a storage unit doesn’t mean you have free rein with the space.
Obviously, hazardous or illegal materials and flammable substances like gas are no-gos and don’t try to store food (for humans or pets, not even things like a jumbo, unopened bag of birdseed).
How should I pack my stuff?
Moving your gear into storage requires packing and wrapping. You may well end up with damage if you just shove things in willy-nilly. If you want to keep your stored stuff dry and intact, plastic tubs are where it’s at.
“Use opaque plastic bins with lids, and try not to overpack bins, as it allows air to circulate,” suggests McMenamin.
“Everyone thinks they’ll be airtight and keep out moths, but everyone would be wrong,”‘ says McMenamin. “Ditto for cardboard boxes.”
She suggests wrapping cashmere and carpets in acid- and ink-free paper before putting them in a lidded bin, and using cloth hanging bags for clothes, not plastic.
For furniture, “we always recommend using moving blankets, to offer the best level of protection,” says Warhurst.
What if all my stuff doesn’t fit?
Think you’ll take your stuff to storage and just throw away what doesn’t fit or what you decide you don’t want? Think again. You will be hard-pressed to find a trash can anywhere on the premises. Ever.
“Self-storage facilities don’t provide dumpsters and never let you dump your trash or items that you want to throw away,” says Mruvka. “If you think about it, it would be a free-for-all, and many dumpsters would be needed.”
“Furthermore, any trash left on the premises may result in a fee,” says Little.
This is why you need to declutter before you bring anything to a storage facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.