Sellers, buyers still face volatility, experts say

Of the top-selling homes in each of Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes in the last three weeks, this 4,362-square-foot house on S. 34th Way, 85044, commanded the highest price – $1.5 million. The four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath home, built in 2000, is situated on 1.5 acres at the end of a cul de sac and boasted custom wall coverings and window treatments, upgraded lighting, four fireplaces (one outside) and a host of other amenities. (Special to AFN)