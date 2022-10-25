Analyst offers glum assessment of Valley's housing market

Home sellers and prospective buyers are confronting more disturbing trends in the Valley housing market, according to a leading analyst.
On Oct. 12, the same time the September Consumer Price Index report showed that inflation had risen 8.2% year over year last month nationally – the Phoenix metro increase has not yet been released – the Cromford Report offered what might seem like a kick in the gut.
It said, “As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, it is roughly twice as hard to get a contract all the way through escrow as it was this time last year.”
Earlier last week, the Cromford Report posted two charts that illustrated the rapid change in the market. One chart showed how listings under contract plummeted from just over 12,000 in April to about 7,000 by the beginning of October.
The other chart showed the listing success rate dropping from around 92% to 66% in that same time period, although the Cromford Report said, “The Greater Phoenix market has experienced long periods where the listing success rate was below 50%, so although market sentiment is poor, the listing success rate is not a reason to feel bad.”
Yet, it added, “There is just not enough work to go around. Most experienced and successful professionals will continue to prosper but those who have not planned how to deal with the new situation will probably struggle for quite some time.”
The Cromford Report had warned earlier this month that late September produced discouraging data.
“After several weeks of reasonably neutral moves the market is starting to turn unpleasant again,” it said. “This is particularly true of the last week of September, and October is off to a very poor start.”
Phoenix REALTORS, a membership group of more than 11,000 Realtors, was not nearly as gloomy.
“With the wild ride Arizona has seen over the past year, we’re finally seeing the market normalizing,” said Andrea Crouch, board president of Phoenix REALTORS. “Prices are still strong and increased inventory is giving buyers more options than they have had in recent months.”
While the average number of days homes remain on the market has increased from 29 days in September 2021 to 47 days last month, she noted, the market is also seeing greater home inventory. It currently sits at three months, compared to September 2021, when only one month of supply was the reality, Crouch said.
“Both sellers and buyers are getting some much-needed breathing room from the chaos we were seeing earlier this year,” said Crouch, adding:
“Sellers are now having the opportunity to thoughtfully assess a more reasonable, and realistic, number of offers, while buyers are being spared from having to make what were often on-the-spot, snap decisions with their REALTORS.”
It added that rising mortgage rates are discouraging buyers from continuing their hunt for a home as well as sellers from keeping their houses on the market.
By the end of last week, the average
30-year fixed mortgage rate edged up from 6.66% to 6.92%, according to
Freddie Mac.
And Realtor.com last week said its calculations showed that as a result of those mortgage rate increases, “buyers who purchase a home are paying about 80% more for the same house than if they had bought at the same time last year.”
The Cromford Report said that the Valley’s current trend in contract signings indicates that the volume of completed sales “is not likely to recover quickly. Instead we are more likely to see volumes head lower still in the short term.”
It also said, “Seller confidence has been crushed over the past five months and the recent trends are going to do nothing to help.
“This means buyers will get more confident in their bargaining position and this is negative for pricing,” it continued, noting the monthly median sales price “is down 7.6% from the peak of $475,000 last seen on June 29.”
“If mortgage rates had remained between 5% and 6% we might have seen a slow recovery taking place by now, but the Federal Reserve kicked the market while it was down and looks ready to kick it again,” it warned.
“We need listings under contract to move above 8,500 to be experiencing signs of a recovery and the current 7,500 level is not even enough to absorb the relatively slow arrival rate of new supply.”
Fannie Mae down-shifted its forecast for total home sales and price increases.
“We now anticipate 2022-year end home prices to rise 9.0 percent, down from a previous forecast of 16.0 percent,” it said last week, adding:
“For 2023, we project home price declines of 1.5%, down from our prior forecast of home price growth of 4.4%.”
