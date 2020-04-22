When Nicholas Dahl, 36, called Chase Bank to find out about his options for mortgage forbearance, an automated voice informed him the wait time would be 43 hours and 45 minutes.
Dahl hasn’t been able to draw a paycheck since all nonessential transportation businesses in Illinois were shuttered on March 21 due to the pandemic.
And he doesn’t know how much longer he and his wife will be able to keep making payments on the three-bedroom house in the Chicago suburbs.
After three hours and 45 minutes on hold, and several times where he heard a woman saying “hello” before going back to the call music, he finally hung up. He emailed the bank for information instead.
Chase responded that he could receive mortgage forbearance for 90 days. During those three months, Dahl wouldn’t have to make his payments and wouldn’t incur late fees, get reported to credit agencies or risk foreclosure.
But once that period was over, all the missed payments would come due at once.
“I don’t really think it’s worth it,” says Dahl, who’s losing about $5,000 in income each month his business is closed. “I don’t really want to pay four mortgage payments in one.”
Dahl is one of many thousands of Americans who are having trouble making their monthly mortgage payments due to the coronavirus pandemic—or will soon if the crisis drags on.
The widespread misery spread by COVID-19 has left many homeowners scrambling to figure out how to pay their mortgages. Homeowners with government-backed loans – and even many without – are being offered up to 12 months of forbearance, doled out in 90-day chunks.
But this temporary fix could result in another wave of foreclosures if additional assistance isn’t provided.
Many homeowners could be asked to pay back all of those missed mortgage bills in one lump sum at the end of the forbearance period – a near impossible feat for many who can’t afford their payments today and don’t know when the economy will recover.
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Housing Administration say their borrowers, who make up slightly more than half of all buyers, are never required to make lump-sum payments. They also offer various assistance plans, some more generous than others.
But even those homeowners will also eventually have to make good on what they owe, a hardship for those out of work. Those who can’t could eventually lose their homes.
“We are concerned about what’s going on right now, with many people going into these forbearance plans without a clear sense of what will happen at the end,” one expert said. “If we don’t see further action from Congress to fill this hole ... we could see another foreclosure crisis when these forbearances end.”
Before the pandemic, the foreclosure crisis that followed the housing bust in 2008 seemed firmly in the rearview.
In January, just 0.4 percent of mortgages were in some stage of foreclosure, according to the most recent data released by real estate data company CoreLogic. Meanwhile, only 3.5 percent of mortgages were at least 30 days late.
But there are troubling signs those numbers could rise. About 3.74 percent of all mortgages were in forbearance by April 5, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. That’s compared with just 0.25 percent of loans in forbearance in the first week of March.
The association expects forbearance requests to steadily increase. About 15 million homeowners could rely on forbearance to get them through this crisis, or nearly a third of all single-family mortgages, predicts Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.
That could result in roughly 2 million foreclosures, says Zandi. Housing advocates are urging different kinds of assistance.
Instead of forbearance, some want a program to keep mortgage payments affordable, similar to the one the federal government created after the housing bust of more than a decade ago. It helped to save more than a million homes from foreclosures and short sales.
The program granted things like loan modifications, which could lower monthly payments, and deferments, which tacked missed payments onto the ends of loans, thereby extending their duration. Many government-backed loans offer similar options.
However, the federal government’s Home Affordable Modification Program was widely criticized for not helping nearly enough homeowners. And about a third of the borrowers in the program fell behind on their mortgage again.
Many homeowners seeking mortgage assistance are wary of forbearance.
“If you can make the payment, make the payment now,” says Rocke Andrews, a mortgage broker at Lending Arizona in Tucson and president of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers. “Don’t take [forbearance] if you don’t absolutely need it. It all becomes due, and who knows what happens between now and then.”
